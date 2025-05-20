New to Google Gemini? Try these tips and prompts to get started

Ready to expand beyond ChatGPT? Adding Gemini to your AI toolbox can help you unlock new ways to boost creativity and workflows while tapping into an AI assistant that works within Google’s own ecosystem.

Many of Gemini’s best models are available for free and each one serves a different purpose. Knowing how to make the most of each AI is key.



Whether you’re a total beginner or just curious about what Gemini can do, these tips and prompts can help you get started, generate better results and discover what you’ve been missing.



Drawing from Google’s official prompt engineering playbook, I’ll break down actionable strategies to help you start smarter, refine outputs and discover why Gemini deserves a spot in your workflow. Let’s dive in.

Tips for using Gemini

1. Be specific with your prompts

(Image credit: Intel)

Just because Gemini is Google’s AI doesn’t mean you should treat it like a Google search. In other words, you’ll want to be as specific as possible with your prompts. You’ll get the best results if you specify tone, format and purpose within each prompt.

For example, if you need assistance writing an email, be sure to include the purpose of the email and whether it should be polite, professional or conversational.

2. Try every tool

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re using Gemini in Google Docs or Gmail, look for the preset options such as “Help me write” and “Help me visualize” in the side panel or compose window. These tools are designed to simplify and guide you as you work.



Gemini is meant to be intuitive, so be sure to try each tool and explore what each one has to offer.

3. Edit and iterate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You don’t have to settle for the first answer after a prompt. You can ask the AI to “make it funnier,” “add stats” or “reword this for clarity.”

Gemini improves as you give it direction. You could also try prompt dusting by using a response you got from ChatGPT and getting clarity with Gemini.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Explore all the models

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You don’t have to stick to Gemini 2.0. Unlike ChatGPT, Gemini offers a variety of models, many of which are free.

Explore Gemini Live for help in real time, try NotebookLM for research and summarization, explore Veo for video generation, and try Gemini Deep Research to do a deep dive into just about any topic.

In some areas, you can get a free trial of Gemini Advanced for one month to help you determine if the more premium features are for you.

What makes Gemini different from ChatGPT?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a multitude of differences, but there are some specific distinctions to note. While both are AI powerhouses, Gemini is tightly integrated with Google tools — like Gmail, Docs, and Search — so it may feel more seamless for users already in the Google ecosystem. It’s also highly visual and useful for on-the-fly productivity within Android and Chrome devices.

As mentioned, Gemini overs a variety of models that can be useful for different tasks. While some are similar to ChatGPT, such as Gemini Canvas, you may discover that you prefer one over the other.



Utilizing a variety of tools and crossing over in a hybrid scenario with ChatGPT and Gemini can also help you get the results you need.

7 prompts to help you get started

(Image credit: Google)

Gemini shines when you’re stuck or need a fresh take. Try these prompts to spark ideas:

Turn competitor research into actionable content opportunities with the following prompt: “Analyze the top 3 trending articles about [topic] and identify gaps in their arguments. Suggest 3 counterpoints or missing angles Gemini could explore.”

“Analyze the top 3 trending articles about [topic] and identify gaps in their arguments. Suggest 3 counterpoints or missing angles Gemini could explore.” Stress-test ideas against real-world skepticism with this prompt: “Role-play a debate between two personas: a [industry] expert and a skeptical customer. Generate 5 objections the customer might raise, then counter them using Gemini’s insights.”

“Role-play a debate between two personas: a [industry] expert and a skeptical customer. Generate 5 objections the customer might raise, then counter them using Gemini’s insights.” This one is helpful for brand storytelling for enterprises to wannabe influencers. Try: What ethical dilemmas are overlooked in [industry]? Help me craft a mission statement that addresses them, positioning my brand as a trusted authority.”

What ethical dilemmas are overlooked in [industry]? Help me craft a mission statement that addresses them, positioning my brand as a trusted authority.” For viral content or product development, this prompt forces cross-industry innovation: Combine [trend 1] and [trend 2] to brainstorm 5 innovative solutions for [audience pain point]. Prioritize ideas Gemini flags as ‘emerging but underused.’”

Combine [trend 1] and [trend 2] to brainstorm 5 innovative solutions for [audience pain point]. Prioritize ideas Gemini flags as ‘emerging but underused.’” This prompt helps look at topics from a variety of standpoints: What conventional wisdom about [topic] is outdated or harmful? Suggest 3 contrarian strategies, backed by Gemini’s data analysis, to challenge the status quo.”

What conventional wisdom about [topic] is outdated or harmful? Suggest 3 contrarian strategies, backed by Gemini’s data analysis, to challenge the status quo.” Tap into Gemini’s potential integration with Google’s localization tools. Try: “Create a hyper-localized social media campaign for [city/region] that blends local slang, cultural references, and Gemini’s demographic data insights.”

“Create a hyper-localized social media campaign for [city/region] that blends local slang, cultural references, and Gemini’s demographic data insights.” Make even the driest data memorable and persuasive with this prompt: "Convert these [stats/data points] about [topic] into relatable analogies for [audience]. Use Gemini to test clarity and emotional impact.”

"Convert these [stats/data points] about [topic] into relatable analogies for [audience]. Use Gemini to test clarity and emotional impact.” This prompt allows you to see blind spots that you might otherwise miss: “Simulate 3 ways my [blog/video/campaign] about [topic] could backfire. Use Gemini to suggest preemptive edits and salvage strategies.”

“Simulate 3 ways my [blog/video/campaign] about [topic] could backfire. Use Gemini to suggest preemptive edits and salvage strategies.” Try turning the response to this prompt into a podcast with NotebookLM:“Turn this [article/podcast] into a cohesive story arc across TikTok, emails, and LinkedIn. Use Gemini to adapt tone/length for each platform.”

Image prompts to help you get started

(Image credit: Google Gemini/Future AI)

Gemini can generate images right within the chat. To get started, be clear and descriptive so Gemini can get creative.

Here are a few fun starter prompts:

“A futuristic library in the clouds with floating books, in a dreamy pastel color palette.”

“A steampunk owl wearing goggles, sitting on a gear-shaped perch.”

“A cartoon-style cat astronaut floating in space with a cheese-shaped moon in the background.”

“An illustrated vintage movie poster for a fictional sci-fi adventure titled ‘Planet X’.”

“A cozy cabin in the woods during autumn, viewed from above in watercolor style.”

Image Tip: The more detail you give, the better. Mention color palettes, lighting, styles (like “Pixar-style” or “oil painting”) and mood.

Final Thoughts

If you are trying Gemini for the first time, you might notice some differences from other chatbots. However, it is fairly intuitive and the chat box is very similar. When in doubt, just ask Gemini! The AI assistant can help you work smarter and create faster.

With the right prompts and a little practice, you may discover your new favorite chatbot, or at least one you’ll want to add to your regular AI toolbox.