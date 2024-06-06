Google Gemini now lets you summarize YouTube videos — here's how to do it

Google Gemini is Google's version of ChatGPT designed to make your digital life easier. It can be integrated with other services such as Google Workspace, Google Maps and even Youtube.

One of Gemini's standout features is the ability to summarize YouTube videos. Instead of watching lengthy videos to find the information you need, you can get concise summaries that highlight the key points. If you're someone who watches a lot of videos, Google Gemini's Youtube extension can help you with summaries, analysis, and any questions you might have.

This is particularly useful for research, learning new skills, or staying updated with the latest trends. From setting up the tool to extracting meaningful summaries, we'll cover everything you need to know to make the most out of this powerful feature.

Quick steps

Launch the Gemini app (Android) or access it in the Google app or browser (iOS)

Ensure you're logged into the correct Google account

Tap your profile photo and select Extensions

Toggle the YouTube option to enable it.

Copy the Youtube video URL

Paste in Gemini and prompt it with "Summarize this video" or similar.

1. Set up Google Gemini on desktop or mobile (Image: © Future) Open Google Gemini in your browser on your desktop. Make sure you're logged into the Google account you want to use. Once logged in, head to the left sidebar and click on Settings. From the menu select Extensions. Look for the YouTube option and toggle the switch to enable it if it's not already blue. For Android users, open the Gemini app. iOS users can open Gemini within the Google app or through a mobile browser. Tap on your profile photo to access your account settings. Navigate to Extensions to see the list of available integrations. Find the YouTube option and use the toggle switch to enable if needed.

2. Get the YouTube Video URL Open the YouTube video you want to summarize. On a desktop, you can copy the URL from the address bar. On a mobile device, tap the Share menu and copy the link.

3. Paste the Link into Google Gemini (Image: © Future) Next, go to Google Gemini and paste the video link into the input field. Type a natural language prompt such as "Summarize this video" or "Provide me with a quick summary." Google Gemini will process the video and generate a concise summary for you.

4. Generate the summary (Image: © Future) Press enter. Google Gemini will now process the video and generate a concise summary for you.

Google Gemini uses the text that YouTube automatically generates, such as captions and transcripts, to create summaries. If a video lacks these elements, Gemini won't be able to extract any information from it. The summarization feature is also limited to certain languages and is currently supported only for YouTube videos in English, Japanese, and Korean.

With Gemini, users can search for music by specifying a song, album, artist, playlist, even genre. While ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, Google Gemini is a game changer. Start using this tool today to enhance your productivity.