Grok gets an upgrade in iOS — make and analyze images in X with AI

X has upgraded the Grok experience for Premium and Premium+ subscribers using the iOS app. With the release of version 10.56 of the X app subscribers will get access to several new AI features and a new UI for the impressive Grok 2 chatbot.

Perhaps the most interesting feature in this update is the addition of image generation using the Flux AI model within Grok 2. With this, you'll also get suggestions for image generation prompts so you're not staring at a blank box.

This is primarily useful to users looking to generate visuals via AI without having an exact or unique prompt. Users are assisted in generating images faster than usual, thus making the process of creativity easier to manage.

This will be particularly useful for content creators and marketers looking to the power of Grok 2 to manage their visual communications.

Improved model selector

🚀 New Grok features in 𝕏 10.56 (iOS)• Image generation prompt suggestions• Improved model selector• Edit your prompt with a long press• Select text by long pressing on a Grok responseUpdate your 𝕏 app to version 10.56 in the App Store to get these features. Only… pic.twitter.com/Lu1IF5gcpoAugust 27, 2024

The next important upgrade is the improved model selector. Users now have more control over the AI model they interact with, allowing them to choose the most appropriate one for their specific needs. In cases when the user wants to be more creative, or when an answer has to be more analytical, this improved model selector will make it easy to toggle between the models for complete customization. This flexibility enables Grok to cover a wider range of user needs, making it even more versatile in carrying out a large breadth of tasks.

Faster prompt editing

Long-press-to-edit prompts is another huge addition in this update. Now, users can actually make fast edits to the prompts instead of creating everything from scratch, saving time and effort.

For instance, when the user wants to refine his or her query upon seeing Grok's response, he or she need only long-press to make the edits. This makes the interaction with Grok more dynamic, giving users the opportunity to adjust their prompts for better results.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next somewhat basic but much-needed feature gives users the capability to select text within a Grok response by providing an option for long pressing.

Users can now easily cut and share parts of Grok's responses to distribute information throughout other platforms or for personal use. Those who rely on Grok for research or content creation, now have a much easier way to extract the information given by AI.

Time to upgrade?

As mentioned, these upgrades are only available to X's Premium and Premium+ subscribers, giving even more value to paid users looking to improve their experience within the platform.

Overall, the X 10.56 update represents a quantum leap for the Grok AI model in user interaction: more intuitive, versatile, and efficient for an enormous range of tasks that vary from content creation and research to personal needs.