ChatGPT can now give you interactive answers — and free users get it starting today

We've all been using ChatGPT long enough to know that even a useful response can leave you wanting more. As in, you read the explanation, figure out which parts apply to you, then ask another question to get something you can actually use.

But OpenAI's latest update aims to make that process easier. The company is bringing GPT-6 to ChatGPT's Chat tab along with Intelligent UI, a new feature that lets ChatGPT respond with interactive charts, diagrams, buttons and tools inside your conversation.

The first GPT-6 models arrived last month for paying customers in ChatGPT Work and Codex, which makes this update the first chance most ChatGPT users will get to try the new generation.

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The rollout begins today for Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise subscribers and will expand to Free and Go users, although the two groups won't be running the same model.

Paid tiers get GPT-6 Sol while Free and Go users get the lighter model, GPT-6 Luna, and OpenAI says both are tuned for everyday conversation. Enterprise access depends on workplace admin settings, and the models powering ChatGPT Work and Codex aren't changing as part of this release.

For me, the appeal is pretty straightforward, because sometimes the most helpful answer is something you can adjust, explore or click through. GPT-6 also lets ChatGPT start answering while it's still thinking, and OpenAI says GPT-6 Instant begins responding 44% sooner on average than GPT-5.6 Instant on questions that need a web search, but the interactive answers are still a more compelling reason to pay attention than another benchmark score.

Answers you can interact with

(Image credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI's examples include a Sunday roast plan with an adjustable guest count, a clickable breakdown of a seven-speed bike's components and a bill splitter. ChatGPT can also stick with a plain text response when that suits the question, and users who would rather see fewer visuals will be able to dial them back.

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The dinner example is particularly easy to appreciate. Anyone who has planned a meal around a constantly changing headcount knows that the recipe is only part of the job, and working out how much to buy can become its own little project.

An adjustable answer could save some of that back-and-forth. The same principle makes sense for learning, since being able to explore one part of a complicated explanation at a time could make it easier to follow.

Chat vs. Intelligent UI

(Image credit: Openai)

GPT-6 can begin responding while it continues reasoning. OpenAI says GPT-6 Instant starts answering web-search questions 44% sooner, on average, than GPT-5.6 Instant. That measures when the response begins, rather than how quickly the entire task finishes.

That could make the experience feel more responsive. My bigger test would be whether the early information is useful and whether the finished answer holds together. Getting the first sentence sooner is welcome; getting a clear answer is what will always keep me using a tool and picking it over another model.

What else is new in ChatGPT?

(Image credit: Future)

The GPT-6 launch follows several smaller updates aimed at everyday tasks. On October 1, OpenAI introduced virtual clothing and accessory try-ons using a selfie, along with the ability to save shopping finds for later.

The company also began rolling out document scanning on iOS. You can photograph several pages in succession and have ChatGPT combine them into one PDF, ready to upload to your conversation.

On October 2, ChatGPT’s Finances feature started expanding to Free and Go users in the U.S., letting them connect financial accounts to ask questions about their spending and investments.

These updates suggest OpenAI wants ChatGPT to become a more regular part of how people shop, organize paperwork and manage everyday decisions.

Final thoughts

It is now available to all users and the update applies to Chat; Work and Codex models are unchanged.

The first thing I’d try is a task that usually takes several follow-up prompts. If the interactive answer makes that job easier to finish, this could be a well-welcomed update; one we didn't even know we needed.



Give it a try and let me know what you think in the comments.

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