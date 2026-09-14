Inside ChatGPT for Financial Services: What early access users can actually do

OpenAI has launched a new version of ChatGPT built specifically for people working in finance. ChatGPT for Financial Services is a specialized version of ChatGPT Work designed for financial institutions. It combines GPT-6 Astra with financial data, research tools and the ability to create everything from valuation models to client presentations.

And unlike using regular ChatGPT to ask a question about a stock or upload an earnings report, much of the financial information it needs is already built into the product.

Here's what ChatGPT for Financial Services does, who can use it and how to get started.

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What is ChatGPT for Financial Services?

Think of it as ChatGPT rebuilt around the workflows of an investment banker or financial analyst. OpenAI developed the product with Morgan Stanley and Evercore, initially concentrating on investment banking and equity research.

It can research companies, analyze earnings, compare financial performance, build models and turn that work into documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

The big difference is the data that helped build it. The feature includes premium datasets from Daloopa, PitchBook, LSEG News and Crunchbase. These cover areas including financial statements, earnings transcripts, company fundamentals and private companies.

How to get access to ChatGPT for Financial Services

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Here's the first thing to know before you go looking for it in your ChatGPT account: you can't simply switch it on.

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ChatGPT for Financial Services is currently available to eligible financial institutions. Firms interested in using it need to contact OpenAI or their existing OpenAI account team. So, while you may see it in the news and want to try it, at least for now, it isn't something individual ChatGPT Free, Plus or Pro subscribers can sign up for independently.



ChatGPT for personal fiances is already available for individuals. This feature within ChatGPT Work offers administrators the ability to manage which employees and roles can use particular data connections, skills and apps.

It connects to your company's financial data

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Alongside the financial datasets included with the product, OpenAI is working with providers including S&P Capital IQ, LSEG, MSCI, Dow Jones Factiva and Moody's so companies can use subscriptions they already pay for inside ChatGPT.

The idea is that your ChatGPT sign-in can recognize the financial data you're already entitled to access. There are also more than 50 connectors in OpenAI's broader ecosystem, including services such as Datasite, Box, Preqin, FactSet and Intapp.

Instead of bouncing between ChatGPT, financial databases and internal documents, analysts can potentially research across those sources from one workspace.

Start with a real financial analysis

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Once the relevant data is available, you can give GPT-6 Astra a job rather than simply asking it a question.

For example, an analyst could ask ChatGPT to compare a company's performance across several quarters, examine earnings data or investigate how an adjusted EBITDA figure was calculated.

ChatGPT can trace figures through tables, financial documents and supporting notes and then use that information in its analysis.

Importantly, OpenAI says the product can provide granular citations that let users trace figures and claims back to specific tables and passages. Keep in mind, that doesn't eliminate the need to check AI-generated financial analysis, but it should make checking where a number came from considerably easier.

Turn your research into a spreadsheet or presentation

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Research is only part of the workflow. ChatGPT for Financial Services can take its analysis and turn it into Excel spreadsheets, Word documents and PowerPoint presentations.

A firm's administrators can even upload approved templates and style guides. That means an analyst could potentially move from researching a company to producing a valuation model, research note or pitchbook without manually rebuilding everything in the firm's standard format.

For anyone who has spent hours transferring research into slides or spreadsheets, this may end up being one of the more useful parts of the product. In terms of safeguards, ChatGPT for Financial Services builds on ChatGPT Enterprise's existing security controls, including SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning and role-based access.

OpenAI says business data isn't used to train its models by default and is encrypted both at rest and in transit. Administrators can also control retention, export supported workspace logs for compliance purposes and create separate workspaces to maintain information barriers.

Bottom line

If you're wondering if you should use ChatGPT for Financial Services, for most ChatGPT users, the answers is not right now, because you can't. This is an enterprise product aimed at financial institutions rather than a new consumer feature.

Still, the more interesting part may be what it says about where ChatGPT is heading. This shows that OpenAI is moving closer to packaging its models with the specialized data, permissions, templates and workflows needed for a particular job.

For finance, that means GPT-6 Astra is being placed directly alongside the financial databases, company information and document formats bankers already use.

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