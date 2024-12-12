ChatGPT Advanced Voice with Vision just launched — here’s how to try it

ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice with Vision was launched during Day 6 of OpenAI’s ‘12 Days of OpenAI’ live demonstration and briefing today. This powerful new feature allows users to interact with ChatGPT using spoken input, images and even video, opening up new possibilities for creativity and problem-solving.

Currently, Advanced Voice with Vision is available exclusively to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers. This premium feature is designed for those who want to experience the cutting-edge AI technology with a monthly fee. However, as a bonus, the team mentioned that the option to ‘Chat with Santa’ feature will be made available to everyone even if they have gone beyond the chat limit in the free tier.



Accessing the Santa feature is simple; look for the snowflake next to the microphone icon. I have ChatGPT Plus, but the Santa feature is not yet available to me.

All of the new features for ChatGPT’s Advance Voice with Vision will be slowly rolling out globally, so don’t worry if you can’t access it yet. When it is made available to you, here’s how to access and make the most of this latest ChatGPT feature.

Get a ChatGPT Plus subscription

(Image credit: OpenAI)

To access Advanced Voice with Vision, you must be a ChatGPT Plus subscriber. This subscription costs $20 monthly and unlocks several premium features, including the latest GPT-4.5 model, faster response times, and Advanced Voice with Vision.

If you’re not a subscriber, head to the ChatGPT website, log into your account and select the Plus subscription option. Once subscribed, you can use Advanced Voice with Vision immediately.

Log In and activate the feature

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Once you’ve confirmed your subscription, log in to your ChatGPT account on the web or mobile app. Inside the chat interface, look for the following icons:

Voice input: This microphone icon allows you to speak to ChatGPT, transforming your voice into text for more natural, hands-free interactions.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image upload: This camera or image icon lets you upload pictures directly into the chat window. You can ask ChatGPT questions or give commands related to the uploaded image.



Snowflake: You might as well chat with Santa while you’re at it. The demo today made it look like a lot of fun. If you see the snowflake, go ahead and give it a whirl (said like Kevin McCallister in Home Alone).

All icons are typically located near the text input field and can easily be spotted.

Start exploring Voice and Vision

(Image credit: OpenAI)

With the feature enabled, you can now interact with ChatGPT in a whole new way. Now, instead of typing your queries to ChatGPT, try speaking them. Whether you’re asking for help drafting an email or brainstorming ideas for your next project. Voice input makes the interaction feel more conversational and intuitive. The combination of voice and vision makes ChatGPT an even more powerful assistant for day-to-day tasks and creative endeavors.

Next, try uploading images and ask ChatGPT questions about them. For example, you could upload a photo of a plant and ask for care tips or show a math problem from a textbook and request a step-by-step solution.



The applications are nearly endless. Today's demo showed the team introducing themselves and ChatGPT responding with the correct answers to quizzes about them. You could use the feature as a cooking assistant. Snap a photo of your pantry and ask ChatGPT for recipe suggestions based on your ingredients.



You could have ChatGPT review a document. Upload an image of a handwritten note or printed document and have the AI analyze or summarize it. Another way to help with productivity is by providing ChatGPT with verbal and visual inputs for designing a presentation, editing photos, or crafting stories.

Why it’s worth trying

Advanced Voice with Vision combines two of ChatGPT’s most dynamic features, making it easier than ever to interact with AI. Whether you’re a student, professional, or casual user just curious about exploring new technology, this feature takes multitasking and problem-solving to the next level.

If you’re a ChatGPT Plus subscriber, this feature is ready for you to explore today. Log in, activate it, and start experiencing the future of AI-powered assistance.