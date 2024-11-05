You can now upgrade to ChatGPT Plus directly in iOS — here’s how

Apple just rolled out iOS 18.2 developer beta 2, introducing even more features for its expanding Apple Intelligence suite, including a new upgrade option for ChatGPT Plus directly within the Settings app.

Apple Intelligence first offered ChatGPT’s free version with the initial iOS 18.2 beta release. If you already had a Plus account it would use it but would default to the free version if you didn't add an account. Now, users can directly add the ChatGPT Plus upgrade if they don't already have an account.

This simplified integration makes it easier for iPhone and iPad users to access advanced ChatGPT capabilities without needing a separate OpenAI account or subscription outside Apple’s ecosystem.

How to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus

After updating, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > ChatGPT, where you’ll find the option to upgrade. The new interface also tracks usage limits, which are now set for free ChatGPT users.

For regular ChatGPT users, the Plus subscription, priced at $19.99 per month, provides several key advantages over the free version. Once I subscribed, I never looked back. The upgrade unlocks so much more, including the following.

Expanded GPT-4o access: ChatGPT Plus subscribers can send up to five times more messages with GPT-4o, as well as access other sophisticated models like OpenAI’s o1-preview and o1-mini.

Increased usage limits: ChatGPT Plus removes some of the daily limits, allowing users to send more messages, upload additional files and images, and browse the web without frequent interruptions.

Enhanced voice feature: For users interacting hands-free, the Plus version offers smoother, real-time conversations with ChatGPT’s advanced voice capabilities.

This integration offers both Apple and OpenAI synergy. While Apple benefits from bolstering Apple Intelligence with powerful language model capabilities, OpenAI gains more visibility from Apple’s vast user base.

New features in Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.2 developer beta 2 also includes features like Genmoji, Image Playground, Image Wand, and Visual Intelligence, which provide creative tools for users to generate images, emojis, and explore visual AI in innovative ways.

Apple Intelligence’s expansion signals Apple’s commitment to building a versatile AI ecosystem within iOS that complements the capabilities of ChatGPT.

The public release of iOS 18.2 is anticipated in early December. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it will include "major improvements to Apple Intelligence," suggesting that these beta features will become widely available just in time for the holiday season, giving users even more ways to explore the enhanced capabilities of ChatGPT on Apple devices.