You can now upgrade to ChatGPT Plus directly in iOS — here’s how

News
By
published

This upgrade is a game-changer

iOS 18.2 ChatGPT integration
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple just rolled out iOS 18.2 developer beta 2, introducing even more features for its expanding Apple Intelligence suite, including a new upgrade option for ChatGPT Plus directly within the Settings app.

Apple Intelligence first offered ChatGPT’s free version with the initial iOS 18.2 beta release. If you already had a Plus account it would use it but would default to the free version if you didn't add an account. Now, users can directly add the ChatGPT Plus upgrade if they don't already have an account.

This simplified integration makes it easier for iPhone and iPad users to access advanced ChatGPT capabilities without needing a separate OpenAI account or subscription outside Apple’s ecosystem.

How to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus

ChatGPT Siri on iPhone iOS 18.2

(Image credit: Future)

After updating, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > ChatGPT, where you’ll find the option to upgrade. The new interface also tracks usage limits, which are now set for free ChatGPT users.

For regular ChatGPT users, the Plus subscription, priced at $19.99 per month, provides several key advantages over the free version. Once I subscribed, I never looked back. The upgrade unlocks so much more, including the following.

Expanded GPT-4o access: ChatGPT Plus subscribers can send up to five times more messages with GPT-4o, as well as access other sophisticated models like OpenAI’s o1-preview and o1-mini.

Increased usage limits: ChatGPT Plus removes some of the daily limits, allowing users to send more messages, upload additional files and images, and browse the web without frequent interruptions.

Enhanced voice feature: For users interacting hands-free, the Plus version offers smoother, real-time conversations with ChatGPT’s advanced voice capabilities.

This integration offers both Apple and OpenAI synergy. While Apple benefits from bolstering Apple Intelligence with powerful language model capabilities, OpenAI gains more visibility from Apple’s vast user base.

New features in Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.2 developer beta 2 also includes features like Genmoji, Image Playground, Image Wand, and Visual Intelligence, which provide creative tools for users to generate images, emojis, and explore visual AI in innovative ways.

Apple Intelligence’s expansion signals Apple’s commitment to building a versatile AI ecosystem within iOS that complements the capabilities of ChatGPT.

The public release of iOS 18.2 is anticipated in early December. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it will include "major improvements to Apple Intelligence," suggesting that these beta features will become widely available just in time for the holiday season, giving users even more ways to explore the enhanced capabilities of ChatGPT on Apple devices.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 60 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,099
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
5
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
8
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
(512GB Black)
9
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
Preorder
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 256GB)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,299
View
Load more deals
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer