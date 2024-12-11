OpenAI day 5 LIVE — here's what we can expect today

Refresh

Sora still having sign-up problems My love for Sora goes on...#SoraShowcase pic.twitter.com/58OdiKApCSDecember 11, 2024 OpenAI released Sora on Day 3 as a standalone product. Available at sora.com you can use your ChatGPT account, but there is a separate 'onboarding' process that requires you to give them your date of birth and agree to the terms of use. The process is fairly simple and if you've got a ChatGPT Plus account you'll get 50 generations a month with Sora as part of the plan — but demand is so high that OpenAI has been forced to close down the sign-up process for now. I'm told they are working to add capacity and that it will be back sporadically until then. This might be more annoying to those people paying $200 a month for ChatGPT Pro purely for the purpose of getting 500 videos per month, only to find they can't get Sora yet. As I'm in the UK and it isn't going to be available for me until next year, my sympathy is less than enthusiastic for them — but I do understand the frustration. However, if you can't get in I've compiled a list of Sora alternatives worth trying . For those that do have access, it is either the best video generator ever made, or occasionally perfect but mostly similar to what is already available.

Tips for getting more out of o1 (Image credit: Flux/Powell/AI) It might feel like the announcement of the full o1 model was months ago, but it was less than a week. On its own this would have been a major announcement from OpenAI but as part of its 12 Days extravaganza, it is a blip in a busy week. However, o1 is an incredibly important model, bringing reasoning capabilities to ChatGPT that allow you to work through problems, code and plan in a way not possible with GPT-4o. The bad news is, unless you are prepared to sign up for the $200 a month Pro plan, we mere mortals on the Plus plan will have to put up with a max limit of 50 messages a week. We've pulled together some tips for getting the most out of o1 including picking your cases carefully and using it to brainstorm ideas.

Could we get a new GPT model today? ChatGPT Team plan will offer "Limited preview of GPT-4.5" (not visible, yet) pic.twitter.com/zIVS4O7o5oDecember 5, 2024 Multiple people inside OpenAI have suggested that we might not get another GPT model, or at least it might not be called GPT-. So, that would suggest no GPT-4.5 or even GPT-5 is on the horizon — but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill. So, where do the rumors come from? Well, one user found GPT-4.5 buried in the ChatGPT source code and a UI leak saw a reference to ChatGPT ε (epsilon) which is the fifth letter of the Greek alphabet. OpenAI has not been shy at dropping hints like this in the past. Tibor Blaho, who has shared accurate leaks int he past, discovered a hidden line in the 'Upgrade your plan" view. It offered a "limited preview of GPT-4.5" as a Team plan perk. This has since been removed. Whatever happens, we will find out for sure at 1pm ET.

No, you don’t need to pay $200 a month for ChatGPT (Image credit: OpenAI) One of the most surprising announcements from the 12 Days of OpenAI event was the $200 per month ChatGPT Pro plan. At 10 times the price of ChatGPT Plus, it was clearly not meant for us mere mortal AI users — but why not? With the Pro subscription, you get unlimited access to Advanced Voice, the full o1 model, unlimited GPT-4o access and the ability to use the new o1 Pro model. You also get more compute power behind your queries but this, and o1 Pro, are only useful for incredibly complex tasks in the research space. The biggest update came on Day 3 of the 12 Days of OpenAI when they announced ChatGPT Pro users would also get the extra Sora use. This also includes the ability to generate videos of people, something not available with ChatGPT Plus. But dedicated Sora plans are coming next year. My recommendation, unless you’re a research scientist, or professional software developer working on particularly complex code, or have more money than you need and want to try it out for the sake of trying it out — stick with the $20 plan.

Hands on with ChatGPT Canvas (Image credit: Future) Amanda Caswell AI Writer OpenAI just officially launched Canvas, and I couldn’t wait to try it. The latest from OpenAI brings a new level of interactivity and collaboration to ChatGPT. No longer in beta, Canvas is now available to all users, regardless of tier — for free — providing a powerful AI-first writing and coding editor built directly into ChatGPT. The first thing I noticed was that Canvas transformed ChatGPT from a simple chat assistant into a collaborative partner for writing and coding projects. By opening a dedicated workspace, I was able to start a draft on the page or upload text. From there, I could edit and refine text or code in real-time. Whether you’re brainstorming ideas, editing a report or debugging complex code, Canvas offers a seamless, AI-driven experience with a real-time AI editor. Users can either start their project directly in Canvas or transition from a chat conversation by typing “use Canvas.” Since the beta preview, Canvas has added more features, offering flexibility that bridges the gap between conversational AI and traditional document editing tools, potentially offering the best of both worlds. Whether you’re working on a personal essay, a detailed report or a coding project, Canvas turns AI into an active partner in your workflow. It's elevated the way I outline, brainstorm and edit. Because Canvas integrates so seamlessly into ChatGPT, it is accessible and easy to use, empowering everyone from writers to developers. OpenAI making the feature free to everyone is just the icing on the AI cake. You can read my full review of ChatGPT Canvas as we look ahead to what might come today. We may even get other ChatGPT upgrades (better image generation would be nice).