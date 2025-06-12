ChatGPT Projects just got a big upgrade — here’s what’s new

OpenAI has rolled out an update to its ChatGPT Projects feature, adding tools designed to support more structured, long-term work like research, writing and planning.

Announced today on X, Projects now offer a more organized way to group related chats, files and instructions — functioning more like focused workspaces than standalone conversations.

With the latest additions, the feature takes a step closer to becoming a more comprehensive productivity tool.

What are ChatGPT Projects?

Projects Update 📝We’re adding more capabilities to projects in ChatGPT to help you do more focused work.✅ Deep research support✅ Voice mode support✅ Improved memory to reference past chats in projects✅ Upload files and access the model selector on mobileJune 12, 2025

Originally launched as a way to group related chats and files, ChatGPT Projects are designed to support ongoing efforts with memory, context and custom instructions.

Users may think of them as individual workspaces where ChatGPT remembers you enough to stay on-topic.

Now, Projects have received a set of enhanced upgrades that make them versatile for capabilities such as deep research, voice support and improved memory. The feature has also been expanded for mobile access.

Here’s what’s new

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Deep research support: You can now run multi-step research within a project that blends your instructions, chats and files with public web results. It’s like having a research assistant who already knows what you’re working on.

Voice mode inside projects: Tap the microphone to talk hands-free with ChatGPT. This feature is helpful for brainstorming, reviewing documents or asking questions on the go.

Memory across project chats: If you’re a Plus or Pro user, memory can now reference past chats in your project to keep responses focused and informed by your previous conversations.

Mobile upgrades: You can now upload files and switch models directly from the ChatGPT mobile app. This is helpful for users who rely on their phones to get things done or just prefer the app version to the desktop.

Share individual chats: Projects now let you generate a unique link to share a single conversation, without exposing the rest of your project’s files or instructions.

Why it matters

Until now, ChatGPT has mostly been a single-session tool. Projects change that. You can now move existing chats into projects, set specific instructions and upload key files like spreadsheets or PDFs.



ChatGPT will keep track of everything.

Need to ask it to summarize last week’s meeting notes, compare this quarter’s KPIs or design a slide deck based on your uploaded brief? It can do that, and remember how your tone or formatting preferences evolve over time.

You can even toggle Voice Mode for more natural brainstorming, or use the Canvas tool to collaborate on documents or layouts directly within a project.

Accessibility

While all users can create projects, Plus and Pro subscribers get access to premium features like memory across chats and reference chat history, which allow for deeper context and continuity.

OpenAI states on their site that projects inherit your existing privacy settings — and that no data is used to train models if those settings are turned off.

The bottom line

With these updates, ChatGPT is aiming to support users as a productivity hub with Projects bringing everything together in one spot.

We’ll be testing the new upgrades over the coming days. Stay tuned for our hands-on guide to using Projects like a pro.