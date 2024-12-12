Midjourney Patchwork is a new AI image world-builder — and I don't get it

News
By
published

An infinite canvas for AI

Midjourney logo on phone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Midjourney is one of the original and most important AI image platforms around. Continually updating and now with more than 21 million users, it is finally branching out into new approaches to content creation.

Patchwork is an experimental new "infinite canvas" that you can use to create and collaborate on AI image content in a way that maintains consistent style and character. It uses Midjourney's technology but is currently independent of the app.

The new project is led by Max Kreminski, head of the Midjourney Storytelling Lab, and is being presented as a "world-building platform." Midjourney has touted this concept for some time, and it plans to evolve into 3D worlds in the future.

I'm not entirely convinced of the need after briefly trying it out. This could be because it wasn't fully working or because it is still clearly a very early beta release — but it feels more like a gimmick than the future of AI content creation.

What is Midjourney Patchwork for?

Midjourney Patchwork

(Image credit: Midjourney Patchwork)

At first glance, Midjourney Patchwork looks a bit like those "infinite webpages" that were popular 15-20 years ago where you could place your advert or banner assuming you could find space.

When you first open the canvas, you're presented with a starting block and a menu bar with items like Character, Portal, and Personalization. Tapping one lets you add that type of content to the canvas.

You can create characters, places, and more within the canvas, linking them together as a unified world with a consistent style. This can also pull in your own personalized style from Midjourney if you've created one.

You create a new world by adding a Portal to the canvas. This triggers an initialization screen where you can outline world styles and a prompt to initialize the concept of that world. It then produces a new canvas with some simple assets linked to your choices in setup.

The theory is that when you create new images within that space, they will draw on those styles and reference other characters to build consistency.

Kreminski says this is a research preview and requires a Google Account to be linked to an existing Discord-based Midjourney profile. I think there is potential for this to be useful — sort of a cross between a designer's mood board and sketch pad but for AI. However, in its current implementation, it is a little on the clunky side.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 80 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 256GB)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,299
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
2
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
4
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
5
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air 512Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
10
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Amazon
View
Load more deals
TOPICS
Ryan Morrison
Ryan Morrison
AI Editor

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?