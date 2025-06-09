Recommended reading

ChatGPT Voice just got a huge upgrade — here's everything it can do now

Voice update is smarter, more human and speaks multiple languages

Just days after I tested Gemini Live vs. ChatGPT Advanced Voice in a 5-round voice-off, OpenAI unveils a major upgrade to ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode — and it’s one of the clearest signs yet that talking to an AI assistant might soon feel as natural as chatting with a friend.

For paid users, the upgrade brings noticeably more fluid, expressive and human-like speech. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT now uses subtler intonation, realistic cadence and even emotional inflection — including sarcasm and empathy.

If you’ve ever felt that ChatGPT sounded “off” or too robotic, this update might change your mind.

Talk to ChatGPT — and have it translate as you go

Using ChatGPT advanced voice

Beyond sounding better, ChatGPT Voice is also getting a major utility boost: real-time language translation.

Given that real-time translation was just announced as part of Apple Intelligence at WWDC — and ChatGPT now integrates with Siri — the timing likely isn’t a coincidence.

You can now ask ChatGPT to translate between languages on the fly, and it’ll continue translating automatically until you tell it to stop or switch.

That means you could speak English while traveling in Brazil and have ChatGPT translate your words into Portuguese, and then listen as it translates your waiter’s response back into English. No switching apps or fumbling through menus. Just an ongoing, seamless conversation powered by AI.

Whether you’re traveling, navigating a multilingual workplace or just trying to learn a new language, this new translation feature could be a game-changer.

How to try the new Voice Mode

ChatGPT logo on a smartphone with the OpenAI sign in the background

The updated Advanced Voice is available now to all paid ChatGPT users, across all markets and platforms.

Just tap the microphone icon in the message composer to activate Voice.

This builds on previous updates earlier this year that reduced interruptions and improved accent performance.

A few known hiccups

There are still a few bugs to be aware of. OpenAI says that some voices may experience slight dips in audio quality or tonal consistency, including odd changes in pitch.

In rare cases, users may also hear unintended sounds, like fake ads or random background music. OpenAI is actively working to fix these “hallucinations” in future updates.

But overall, this upgrade marks a big step forward in making ChatGPT a more natural, useful voice assistant.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.

Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.

Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.

