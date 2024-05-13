OpenAI May event live blog — all the latest ChatGPT news as it happens

OpenAI is hosting a Spring Update event live today at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST, and CEO Sam Altman is teasing some significant announcements.

No, this won’t be ChatGPT-5 or the leaked search engine, but Altman has claimed it “feels like magic” to him. The rumor mill is pointing towards a voice assistant that is closer to Samantha from the movie “Her,” rather than something basic like Siri, alongside potential AI agent behaviors to perform tasks on your behalf (like what the Rabbit R1 promised).

Either way, we anticipate this is going to be another big step on OpenAI’s journey, so follow along with us live for the biggest announcements.