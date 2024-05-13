OpenAI May event live blog — all the latest ChatGPT news as it happens
ChatGPT-4 upgrades, voice assistant and more could be on the way
OpenAI is hosting a Spring Update event live today at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST, and CEO Sam Altman is teasing some significant announcements.
No, this won’t be ChatGPT-5 or the leaked search engine, but Altman has claimed it “feels like magic” to him. The rumor mill is pointing towards a voice assistant that is closer to Samantha from the movie “Her,” rather than something basic like Siri, alongside potential AI agent behaviors to perform tasks on your behalf (like what the Rabbit R1 promised).
Either way, we anticipate this is going to be another big step on OpenAI’s journey, so follow along with us live for the biggest announcements.
OpenAI Spring Update event livestream
So what can we expect from today’s special event? On the eve of Google I/O, the confirmed details are very thin on the ground, but we have some leaks and rumors that point to two big things.
To go into more detail, check out Ryan Morrison’s write up on what is being heavily speculated right now. But to summarize the key points:
- A new kind of voice assistant: We’re predicting a chunky upgrade to OpenAI’s Whispering transcription model for a true end-to-end conversational AI that you can talk to.
- AI agent behavior: Expanding beyond conversation and image recognition-based AI, OpenAI could announce agent-like behavior that means it can perform actions across the web for you.
And just to clarify, OpenAI is not going to bring its search engine or GPT-5 to the party, as Altman himself confirmed in a post on X.