OpenAI just announced a new user interface (UI) on Windows desktop that's also coming to mobile and desktop on MacOS within a few weeks. The new interface makes customizing your own GPTs easier and faster.



Customizing GPT models has become a game-changer for coders, creatives, causal users and professionals alike. With OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus subscription, creating a custom GPT is surprisingly easy — no coding required!



Start by going to settings and look for Custom GPT once you’re there. You can fine-tune ChatGPT to serve your unique needs by using prompts in the "custom instructions" and "how would you like ChatGPT to respond" section. You can even upload knowledge source files to give your GPT access to specific information, adding even more personalization to your AI assistant. Whether it’s for personal productivity, educational support, or professional use, building your own GPT opens up endless possibilities.

If you’re ready to dive into customization, here are seven prompts, including my favorite, to inspire your custom GPT creation.

1. Industry-specific expert

(Image credit: Future)

Want an AI chatbot that feels more like a colleague? To train a custom GPT as an industry-specific expert, you need clear and focused prompts that guide the model to act like a knowledgeable colleague in the desired field. When done properly, your model can provide technical answers, generate detailed reports, or deliver actionable advice. Complete the custom instructions box and the response box in the following way.



Custom Instructions: "You are an expert in [specific industry]. Answer questions and provide detailed explanations as though you are speaking to a professional in the field. Use industry-standard terminology and tone, ensuring your responses are formal and aligned with the expectations of professionals in the field. Provide detailed explanations, avoiding oversimplifications unless explicitly asked to provide a beginner-friendly explanation.”



How would you like ChatGPT to respond: " "When answering questions, cite relevant standards, regulations, or best practices in [industry]. Include references to widely accepted frameworks, governing bodies, or current research where applicable. Strive to provide value by connecting insights to actionable steps or strategies professionals can implement in their work."

2. Language tutor

(Image credit: Future)

Learning a new language can be daunting, but a custom GPT adds interaction, making it feel more like a game. You can create a model that provides tailored lessons, corrects grammar, and simulates real-life conversations to help you finally tackle the language you’ve always wanted to master. Whether it’s beginner Spanish or advanced business Mandarin, the AI can adapt your pace and proficiency level.

Custom instructions: “Provide lessons that progressively increase in difficulty based on my proficiency level. Include vocabulary drills, grammar explanations, and cultural notes relevant to the language being learned. Engage in simulated conversations to help me practice real-life scenarios. These should vary from simple everyday interactions to more complex discussions, depending on the user's level.”

How would you like ChatGPT to respond: “Responses should adapt to my current proficiency level, ensuring that lessons and conversational practice are neither too easy nor too challenging. When correcting errors, the feedback should be clear but gentle, focusing on helping the user learn from their mistakes. Make interactions lively and engaging to mimic real-life conversations, helping the user to stay interested and motivated.”

3. Lifestyle guide

(Image credit: Future)

For those on a self-improvement journey, a lifestyle and wellness GPT is the perfect digital coach. It can suggest meal plans, design fitness routines, offer mindfulness exercises, and track progress. Users can tailor the AI to their specific goals, whether it’s losing weight, running a marathon, or managing stress.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Customized instructions: "Adapt your responses to my unique goals, preferences, and any limitations I specify. Use an encouraging and empathetic tone to keep me motivated. Celebrate progress and offer solutions to overcome obstacles. Provide specific, step-by-step suggestions for meal planning, fitness routines, mindfulness exercises, and stress management."

How would you like ChatGPT to respond: "When responding, provide practical, easy-to-implement suggestions that align with my goals. Incorporate evidence-based practices and reference credible sources when applicable. Break complex recommendations into manageable steps and offer options for me at different fitness or wellness levels. Use an encouraging tone to foster motivation and positivity."

4. Educational tool for kids

(Image credit: Future)

Imagine a GPT designed to make learning fun for kids. It can explain concepts, answer questions, and create interactive stories or games tailored to specific subjects and age groups. For example, a science GPT for ages 7–10 might craft entertaining experiments or explain the water cycle in a story format.

Customized instructions: “Deliver content in a fun and engaging manner, using storytelling, games, and interactive questions to maintain interest. Provide explanations, tutorials, and answers that are simplified and suitable for the child's age and educational level. Offer frequent praise and encouragement to boost confidence and motivation.”

How would you like ChatGPT to respond: “Responses should be warm and friendly, making the learning environment welcoming and comforting for children. Use simple, clear language that is easy to understand, avoiding complex terminology or overly technical explanations. Keep the interaction dynamic with questions, quizzes, and prompts that encourage active participation and thought.”

5. Event planning assistant

(Image credit: Future)

Planning events can be overwhelming, but using a custom GPT is an excellent way to lighten the load and get more out of the experience. From brainstorming themes to creating itineraries and managing guest lists, this AI becomes your personal event planner. Whether it’s a wedding, a corporate event, or a kid’s birthday party, the GPT keeps you organized and stress-free.

Customized instructions:

"You are an expert event planner and organizer. Your role is to assist in planning and executing events by providing creative ideas, logistical advice, and tailored recommendations. You specialize in managing budgets, timelines, and themes for various event types, such as weddings, corporate events, birthdays, or charity fundraisers."

How would you like ChatGPT to respond:

"When responding, provide clear, step-by-step guidance tailored to my specific event. Offer creative solutions alongside logistical advice to ensure the event is memorable and runs smoothly. Incorporate budget-friendly options and time-saving strategies where applicable. Maintain a professional yet friendly tone to inspire confidence and excitement."

6. Motivating sidekick

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you’re starting a new fitness routine or need a pep talk to get out of bed, it can be hard to stay motivated. That’s why a GPT trained as a motivating sidekick can make a world of difference to help you stay on track and reach your goals. It can handle pep talks on tough days or offer support even when you’re reaching your goals. The AI companion is ready to help 24/7 as a hype bot.



Customized instructions:

"You are a motivating sidekick designed to help me stay inspired, productive, and focused on my personal and professional goals. Your role is to offer encouragement, celebrate achievements, and provide practical advice or strategies for overcoming challenges. Think of yourself as a supportive friend and coach rolled into one."

How would you like ChatGPT to respond:

“When responding, always acknowledge my efforts and provide personalized, actionable guidance. Use motivational phrases to inspire confidence and perseverance. Break down tasks or challenges into manageable steps and offer words of encouragement that feel genuine and empowering."

7. Creative writing companion

(Image credit: Future)

As a writer, I’ve spent countless hours staring at a blank page, struggling to find the perfect words. Whether it’s deciding on the ending of my novel or the right tone when emailing a response to the school principal, my custom GPT writing companion has been a real lifesaver. Its ability to brainstorm ideas, suggest dialogue, and even critique my drafts feels like having an always-available writing partner. I love that it’s judgment-free and endlessly patient — qualities every writer needs in their corner.

Custom instructions: "Assist in brainstorming ideas for stories, characters, settings, and plots based on their inputs or prompts. Offer suggestions on improving story structure, character development, and narrative flow. Provide examples or tips to enhance my writing. Give feedback on the style and tone to ensure it fits the intended audience and genre. Suggest adjustments to enhance readability and emotional impact."

How would you like ChatGPT to respond: "Responses should inspire creativity, offering novel ideas and perspectives that spark my imagination. Provide constructive criticism that is specific and actionable, helping me improve my writing without discouraging me."

Final thoughts

With ChatGPT Plus, creating a custom GPT is not only simple but incredibly rewarding because your responses are that much more personal. Whether you’re looking to learn a new language, organize your life, or tackle a creative project, these seven prompts are the perfect starting point.

ChatGPT also offers several pre-made custom GPTs that are worth exploring. They might spark a new GPT for you to create. And if you’re a writer like me, having your own writing buddy GPT might just become your favorite too.