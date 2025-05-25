Level up your ChatGPT use with these 6 practical and creative prompts

ChatGPT has been available for a while now. You’ve likely done all of the obvious prompting, made some images, and relentlessly pushed the AI chatbot through a rigorous process of crafting the perfect email.

But there are lots of other interesting things you can do with ChatGPT that you might not immediately think of. From crafting the perfect shopping list to training your chess muscles, you can get pretty creative.

Here are six prompts to try when you want to do something a bit different with either ChatGPT or one of the many other chatbots on the market right now.

Switch doomscrolling for micro learning

(Image credit: ChatGPT / Alex Hughes)

Prompt: Teach me about [insert topic] in a 10-minute read

This prompt is for all of those times when you’ve got a short bit of time with nothing to do. Instead of aimlessly scrolling social media, try this prompt.

Either choose a specific topic, or ask ChatGPT to teach you about anything, getting a complete random selection. This prompt will give you an explanation of a topic that will take roughly the length of time you offer to get through.

This could be absolutely anything, offering up a wide variety of new topics to learn about in your spare time.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Organize your thoughts

(Image credit: ChatGPT/ Alex Hughes)

Prompt: I’m going to type several messages. Don’t reply until I tell you to. Once I finish my messages into notes for me

Whether its for journaling or you’ve just got a lot of thoughts in your head to condense, this prompt is a great way to organise them.

Just keep writing in ChatGPT, sending a long stream of thoughts into the chatbot. Once you’re done, tell the chatbot to organise them.

This could be done in sections, timelines or whatever kind of organisation best fits the kind of thoughts you are getting out there.

Start a debate

(Image credit: ChatGPT / Alex Hughes)

Prompt: I’m going to start a debate with you about [insert topic]. Reply as someone who disagrees and has a firm grip of the subject

This kind of prompt is going to be especially useful for students or anyone trying to learn more about all sides of a topic.

Use the prompt and ChatGPT will very strongly argue against whatever discussion point you raise with it.

Be warned though, with the world at its fingertips, ChatGPT is not an easy opponent and will come very well equipped, no matter the discussion point you raise.

Plan your grocery visit by aisle

(Image credit: ChatGPT / Alex Hughes)

Prompt: I’m going to list the aisles of my shop and what is found in each one. Make note of that and then I am going to give you a shopping list. Organise the shopping list based on the aisles

This one takes some organization but it is worth it in the long run. Next time you go to your usual shop for the weekly grocery shop, make a list of the aisles and what is in each of them.

Then, you can enter this list on ChatGPT, along with your weekly shopping list. ChatGPT will then organise the list in the correct order for aisles, allowing you to speed up your shop, only going down the correct aisles in order.

It might seem overkill but in the long run it will make your shopping experience a breeze!

Interpret your dreams

(Image credit: ChatGPT / Alex Hughes)

Prompt: [Insert an explanation of your dream]. What does this mean?

This isn’t the kind of prompt that has any real-world application, but it can be a fun way to use ChatGPT.

Next time you have a strange dream, ask ChatGPT to explain it. While dream theory isn’t an exact science, you might just get a fun explanation of what it all means, or at the very least, it can help you to keep track of the themes of your dreams.

Become a better cook

(Image credit: ChatGPT / Alex Hughes)

This isn’t necessarily a specific prompt but instead a system for how to use ChatGPT. Some recipes can be tricky, especially when they require specific cooking or baking tips.

For example, if you are making a bread loaf and it has come out soggy, ask ChatGPT "I’m making focaccia and it has turned out soggy. Here is the recipe I used, what could have gone wrong?"

This will provide a long list of tips on how to solve the problem, or what to do next time. This can work in a variety of situations and can be especially helpful to do before beginning a recipe.