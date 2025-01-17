Apple scraps Apple Intelligence news feature after misinformation complaints — what you need to know

When AI goes wrong

Apple Intelligence logo in iOS 18.1
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple is pressing pause on one of the more controversial Apple Intelligence features until it can work out why it keeps spreading false information.

The notification summary feature uses the on-device AI model to condense details from one or more notifications and only show what is pertinent to you.

While this might be great for an email (although it does seem to prioritize spam more than it should), it can be problematic for news. In one high profile incident it falsely suggested Luigi Mangione — the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson — had shot himself.

An Apple spokesperson told BBC News it was disabling the feature in the next beta update for iOS 18.3 and macOS 15.3 while it works on solving the problem.

Apple says it is also putting AI-generated summaries of other apps in italics to highlight they aren't human written. "We are working on improvements and will make them available in a future software update

What went wrong?

Almost all Apple Intelligence features happen on-device using a relatively small language model. While AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini have largely tackled the hallucination problem, this is still an issue for some smaller models.

Apple's smart summaries condense the content of notifications, whether from your email, a website or the News App, to provide a clearer overview. This can result in funny, tragic or worrying results.

For Apple News notifications it looks at the headline and body of the article to generate a short summary. Issues tend to arise when it combines multiple stories into one summary, creating confusing or completely wrong headlines.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We're pleased that Apple has listened to our concerns and is pausing the summarization feature for news."

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?