7 ways I use ChatGPT Plus — here’s why I think it's worth it

With a reported 200 million users and growing, ChatGPT has quickly become synonymous with AI itself. OpenAI has made a plethora of features free for ChatGPT users including access to GPT-4o, ChatGPT Search, as well as image generation and analysis. Yet, there are a host of features — including the newly released ChatGPT Tasks — designed to enhance the user experience that are only available with ChatGPT Plus.



As a ChatGPT Plus subscriber and self-proclaimed cheapskate, I believe the $20 per month subscription is worth it to gain access to the variety of perks. From improved performance and faster response times to exclusive capabilities, here are 7 compelling reasons why you might want to consider upgrading to ChatGPT Plus.

1. Access to advanced models

As we saw during OpenAI’s 12 Days of OpenAI event last month, OpenAI is constantly improving ChatGPT. ChatGPT Plus subscribers often get first access to the latest AI models and models in beta, which offer improved performance and accuracy over earlier versions. This means improved quality of your interactions and more context-aware responses. For those who have experienced new models firsthand, you know that this premium access makes a big difference.

2. Faster response times

If you’re currently waiting on ChatGPT to reply to your query faster, you might want to consider an upgrade. I can attest that as a ChatGPT Plus user, it takes mere seconds for a response even for complex questions or summarizes of large documents. This is practically beneficial for projects requiring rapid information retrieval or engaging in extended chats. Even ChatGPT Search as a Plus user is faster.

3. Priority access during high traffic

If you ever had dial up internet, you know what it’s like to wait. Free ChatGPT is a lot like that during high traffic periods. But as a ChatGPT Plus subscriber you’ll get priority access ensuring your queries are answered regardless of server demand. If you want uninterrupted service, it might be time to make the switch to a Plus subscription.

4. Enhanced Multi-Modal Support

Subscribers can utilize advanced features like DALL-E 3 image generation and full platform data analysis, expanding the range of tasks ChatGPT can assist with. This multi-modal capability allows for more dynamic and versatile interactions and ultimately better, more enhanced output.

5. Custom GPTs Creation

Rather than relying on the capabilities of the standard ChatGPT model, Plus subscribers can tailor the model for specialized tasks or even change the way it interacts. Want the text to sound more like Gen Z – there’s a GPT for that. From incorporating specialized terminology to a particular field of study, as a Plus subscriber you can personalize your chatbot by providing custom instructions and data sources.

6. Advanced Voice Mode

Free ChatGPT users only get access to Advanced Voice Mode for 10 minutes a month. As someone who finds it far easier to verbally chat with ChatGPT for a variety of tasks and projects every day, trust me, you can do so much more without a time limit. With a variety of voices to choose from and countless reasons to utilize the hands-free AI assistant, this feature alone is worth $20 per month, in my humble opinion.

7. Increased monthly query limits

I use ChatGPT all the time and have never reached a limit thanks to ChatGPT Plus. Subscribers receive more messaging credits, allowing for more extensive use of ChatGPT without hitting usage limits. This is advantageous for users who rely on ChatGPT for regular or intensive tasks.

Final thoughts

Upgrading to ChatGPT Plus offers a range of benefits that can significantly enhance your AI interaction experience. From access to advanced models and faster response times to priority access during high traffic and early access to new features, ChatGPT Plus offers the chatbot with fewer limitations. Whether you're seeking efficient assistance or a casual users hoping to get more out of AI technology, ChatGPT Plus offers valuable enhancements that are worth the price tag.