Hurry! Get 70% off Adobe Creative Cloud in this epic Presidents' Day offer

The first Presidents Day sales of 2025 are live. While there's a lot of savings on gadgets and appliances, here's a terrific deal exclusively for students and teachers.

Right now, students/teachers can get an annual Creative Cloud subscription plan for $15.99 a month at Adobe , which is 70% off the normal subscription price. If you've wanted to try out Adobe Firefly, generate new backgrounds, extend an image in Photoshop or even extend a clip in Premiere Pro, now is your chance to do it.

Adobe Creative Cloud: was $59 now $15 at Adobe Adobe Creative Cloud is the ultimate content production platform, and with the inclusion of Firefly models for video, image and even vector art in Illustrator, it is also one of the best ways to experiment with generative AI. You can currently get the entire suite of more than a dozen apps and services almost half price. You'll need to sign up for a year of service, and after the year is up, your rate returns to the old $59 monthly fee.

Adobe Creative Cloud: was £16 now £12 at Adobe Live in the UK? Adobe Creative Cloud is on sale for £12.98/month in the UK. You're savings 70% plus an extra 20% versus the regular price. This offer is valid through February 27 for students.

Creative Cloud gives you access to Photoshop and Illustrator but also the full suite of Adobe creative products, 1,000 AI credits per month, fonts and 100GB of cloud storage.

Now is a great time to invest in a Creative Cloud subscription as Adobe also has other models in the works built on Firefly including generative music, improved text rendering and one experiment that takes a photo of a poster and lets you recreate it with new details at the touch of a button using AI.