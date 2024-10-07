The Google Pixel Watch 2 just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon with this Prime Day deal
Pick up a Pixel 2 for less this Prime day
The recent release of the Google Pixel Watch 3 meant that the Pixel Watch 2 was always going to be ripe for discounts this fall, and Amazon has already reduced the watch to its lowest ever price for Prime Day.
You can get the silver version of the watch with a blue band for $199, a 20% discount on its $249 MSRP, and the other colors of the Wi-Fi watch are also reduced to around $220-$230 if you’d prefer a black or gold watch.
Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
All colors of the Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi model are reduced for Prime Day, with the silver watch with a blue band discounted to $199, the lowest price we’ve ever seen the watch on Amazon. While the recently-released Pixel Watch 3 has some upgrades, the Pixel Watch 2 has the same processor and is a great value at this knockdown price.
Google did make some big upgrades to the watch with the Pixel Watch 3, which comes in two sizes, has a brighter display and faster charging and is one of the best smartwatches you can get.
It also offers advanced running technique stats and a readiness score to help you check in on the state of your body each day, and the larger 45mm model offers longer battery life as well.
However, the older Pixel Watch 2 has the same Qualcomm processor and still matches the performance of the Pixel Watch 3 in many ways, especially when compared to the smaller 41mm Pixel Watch 3.
With the Pixel Watch 3 only being available for $349 / $399 on Amazon at the moment, depending on the size you go for, this deal on the Pixel Watch 2 is a huge saving and a great option for anyone looking for one of the top Android smartwatches this Prime Day.
