Forget Prime Day — the best Garmin deal available right now is this Walmart discount on the Epix 2

I review Garmin watches for a living and as part of that I’m also intrigued to see which watches are discounted in big sales events like Amazon Prime Day.

As ever, there are some tempting deals available in the Prime Day sale, but as it comes to an end I’d say that the best Garmin discount is Walmart reducing the Garmin Epix 2 to $399.

Garmin Epix 2: was $429 now $399 at Walmart Walmart says the Epix 2 is only reduced from $429 but that does this deal a disservice — Amazon has the MSRP at $899 and while the Epix 2 is an older watch that’s always reduced now, it rarely drops below $400 and is still $496 on Amazon for Prime Day. The Garmin Epix 2 is a fantastic sports tracker with an AMOLED display and offline maps, and this deal is on the lighter, more durable sapphire titanium model of the watch.

The Garmin Epix 2 first came out in early 2022 and there are newer models like the Garmin Epix Pro and Garmin Fenix 8 to consider, but they’ll cost you hundreds of dollars more and the Epix 2 still offers a top-class sports tracking experience.

I wore the Epix 2 myself for a year and ran four marathons with it, and it’s a very reliable and accurate tracker that offers a lot of useful training analysis and navigation tools including offline maps.

It’s also a great-looking watch, with an AMOLED display and a lightweight titanium bezel, and it’s durable too thanks to the sapphire crystal screen.

By opting for the Epix 2 over the newer Garmins you miss out on a few hardware features like a built-in flashlight, a mic and speaker and Garmin’s latest optical heart rate sensor.

You also can’t expect to get software updates that bring new features to the Garmin Epix 2 at this point, but in truth it already has all the features it needs to be a great sports watch.

At this price, it can’t be bettered, and it’s over $200 cheaper than the Garmin Epix Pro is in the Prime Day sale, and $500 cheaper than the Fenix 8. If you want a top Garmin at a great price, this is your best bet.

Shop all last-minute Prime Day deals