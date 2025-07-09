Forget Apple and Garmin — this hard-wearing, good-looking Casio G-Shock Move has crashed to $214 for Prime Day

Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to scoop up a great smartwatch deal. But before you pull the trigger on an Apple or Garmin, check out this reduction on the grandaddy of digital timepieces.

Right now, Casio's G-Shock Move DW-H5600 is on sale for $214 at Amazon — saving you a handy 28% off this smart(ish), rugged watch.

Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600: was $299 now $214 at Amazon The G-Shock Move looks like a classic 1980s Casio watch with a touch of modern flair. Sure, it tells the time, but it also monitors your heart rate and blood oxygen saturation levels; tracks basic workouts and physical activities; keeps tabs on sleep quality; and charges via the big ball of fire in the sky. Plus, 200 meters of water resistance is best-in-class.

Here's the thing about Casio G-Shock watches: they'll take whatever you can throw at them. No need to worry about dings and scratches and, even if you do knock them around a bit — it all adds to the charm.

I've worn a G-Shock GW7900B-1 for years at this point (the GW8900A-1 is a close cousin and is currently reduced by 7% at Amazon) and it's been a reliable accessory on a number of adventures.

But since it's 2025, we need brains as well as brawn. Which is why the G-Shock Move DW-H5600 is worth a look for anyone that's interested in tracking their fitness but doesn't want another device to charge every night.

The watch tracks your activity through a pulse oximeter and heart sensor and uses algorithms developed by fitness watch brand Polar. The resulting data is fed through to Casio's companion app on either iOS or Android. It's not a perfect system; there's no swimming option even though this watch is rated waterproof to 200M. Go figure.

You also won't find a touchscreen here — instead, you've got to operate the watch like the good old days: with buttons. Try showing that to anyone born after 2010 and see what happens.

Okay, so it's not going to appeal to everyone but for G-Shock fans like me, this is a Prime Day deal not to be missed. And, if you need a little bit more convincing, find out what happened when my colleague Dan put this watch to the test against an Apple Watch over 5,000 steps.

