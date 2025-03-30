Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 test firmware just revealed three new models

Samsung has released new Galaxy Watches every year since the line started in 2018, so our working assumption is that the Galaxy Watch 8 would arrive this summer. Now we have some proof that Samsung does indeed have some other new wearables on the way.

On X, the user @theordysm found test firmware for three unreleased Samsung wearables: SM-L320, SM-L330 and SM-L500. There are also LTE versions with slightly adjusted numbers: SM-L325U, SM-L335U and SM-L505U.

No surprises here, we know they're coming, Samsung's prepping for themHere are the latest test firmware infoBT/WI-FI:SM-L320/L330 ("GW8"): U0AYC4SM-L500 ("GW8C"): U0AYC4LTE (US):SM-L325U/L335U ("GW8"): U0AYC6SM-L505U ("GW8C"): U0AYC6 pic.twitter.com/CA3HZoc52xMarch 29, 2025

While these numbers seem abstract in isolation, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has the model numbers of SM-L300 (40mm BT), SM-L305 (40mm LTE), SM-L310 (44mm BT) and SM-L315 (44mm LTE). That means that SM-L320, SM-L325U, SM-L330 and SM-L335U should just be different sizes and configurations of the regular Galaxy Watch 8.

SM-L500 and SM-L505 are a little more mysterious, but it seems likely to be a return of the Galaxy Watch Classic, with its rotating bezel.

Not only does Theordysm refer to it as “GW8C”, but a model number of SM-L505U was found by Smartprix in the GSMA database earlier this month, with the “market name” of “Galaxy Watch8 Classic”, which is pretty conclusive.

A little odd, however, as the last version of the watch was the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and it had the model numbers of SM-R940, SM-R945, SM-R950 and SM-R955. But given the Galaxy Watch Ultra (SM-L705) was only available with an LTE version, we can probably rule out a case of mistaken identity with the Ultra 2.

A big health breakthrough?

(Image credit: Future)

Generally, Samsung tends to provide only incremental upgrades between generations, but the one possibility we’ve heard about for the Galaxy Watch 8 is very exciting indeed.

Earlier this year, at the Samsung Health forum in San Jose, the company’s senior vice president Dr. Hon Pak mentioned the progress being made on “a noninvasive optically-based continuous glucose monitor”.

Dr. Pak went on to elaborate on the Samsung newsroom, proving it wasn’t a slip up. “Blood glucose is a big area of focus for us, and Samsung has been working to develop a sensor algorithm that predicts early signs of diabetes — along with non-invasive blood glucose monitoring technology and continuous glucose monitoring-integrated nutrition coaching,” he wrote.

This would be a game changer for diabetics, who currently need pricey third-party hardware to stay on top of blood sugar levels.

That said, there’s no guarantee it’s coming this generation, and the model numbers in fact make me more skeptical. A big headline feature like this — and one beating arch-rivals Apple to the punch — would surely be better suited to a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, rather than debuting on the standard smartwatches.

We shall have to wait and see. Typically, Samsung has released its Galaxy Watches at its Summer Unpacked event around July or August. This year, along with new Galaxy Watches, we’re expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Ring 2.