Last hours! The Garmin watch I love is 39% off for Prime Day — grab it before it’s gone

I’ve tested countless Garmin watches over the years, and during the Amazon Prime Day sales, I’ve been watching closely for the best deals. The Garmin fēnix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar is the one I’ve trusted on my wrist every single day for the past three years. It has never missed a beat. From cycling in the desert to hiking trips and two full marathon training blocks, this watch has kept up with everything I’ve thrown at it.

If you want a tough GPS watch that does it all, the Fenix 7S really delivers. It has reliable multi-band GPS, built-in maps, great battery life and a bright screen that’s easy to read in all conditions.

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin fēnix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar at Amazon for just $549 in the final hours of Prime Day. If you’re ready to upgrade your training tech or want a watch that goes the distance, this is a deal worth grabbing before it’s gone.

Garmin fēnix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar: was $899 now $549 at Amazon The Fenix 7 Pro is available at an impressive discount just as another Prime Day is about to end. For $549, it’s hard to find a better sports watch offering this level of performance. The Fenix 7 Pro delivers top-tier sports tracking, in-depth training analysis, and advanced navigation features, all packed into a durable and stylish design with outstanding battery life.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar isn’t one of Garmin’s newest models, but honestly, if I lost mine today after three years of daily use, I’d buy it again without hesitation. It’s been completely faultless for me — tough, reliable, and packed with features that still hold up against the best sports watches.

The battery life is impressive. You’ll get up to 11 days in normal smartwatch mode and up to 37 hours with GPS and solar power helping out. That means fewer charges and more time out there doing what you love. And it’s not just for hardcore athletes. If you are like me and enjoy staying active but also want a watch that looks good and feels comfortable all day, this fits the bill.

