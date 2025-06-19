I used the Garmin Epix Pro for a year and it just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon

While I love testing out the latest Garmin watches like the Fenix 8, the high price of new sports watches means there is always value to be found in hunting for deals on older models.

That’s made abundantly clear by this incredible discount on the 51mm model of the Garmin Epix Pro, which is reduced to $689 at Amazon right now, a $410 saving that brings the watch down to the lowest price I’ve ever seen it.

Garmin Epix Pro: was $1,099 now $689 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! This deal reduces the 51mm Epix Pro to its lowest ever price, and for $689 you’re getting an incredible AMOLED sports watch that has best-in-class navigation tools on top of the tracking and training analysis it offers. As this is the largest watch in the Epix Pro range, you also get excellent battery life, and the titanium case and sapphire crystal screen mean that it’s light and durable too.

The Garmin Epix Pro is the predecessor to the Garmin Fenix 8, which is undoubtedly a fantastic sports watch but costs over $1000.

As someone who has used both watches extensively, running marathons with both and using the Epix Pro for a year, I’d say the older model definitely offers better value right now.

That’s especially true because this deal is on the titanium model of the Epix Pro, which is lighter and more durable than the standard steel watch, and it has a scratch-resistant sapphire screen, so you can be sure it will last you many years of heavy use.

My Epix Pro barely has a mark on it after a year of everyday use, and I preferred using the larger 51mm model of the watch because of its bigger screen and impressive battery life — even with the always-on AMOLED screen enabled it lasted me 10 days on a charge when running 70-80 miles a week.

The core experience is similar

Newer Garmin models like the Garmin Fenix 8 and Garmin Forerunner 970 have some upgrades like the addition of a mic and speaker and some new training analysis, but the core experience of using the Epix Pro is similar, and it’s just as accurate a sports tracker.

It also has Garmin’s latest heart rate sensor on board, which is one of the most accurate optical sensors I’ve tested on a sports watch, and a built-in flashlight, which I’ve found incredibly handy throughout testing.

If you’d prefer a smaller watch the Garmin Epix Pro 47mm is reduced to $699 in the Amazon sale. It has a slightly smaller display and shorter battery life than the 51mm watch, and is $10 more expensive, but that’s still a great price if you feel the 51mm is too large for your wrist.