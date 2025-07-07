Garmin Fenix 7 Pro hits lowest ever price for Prime Day — here’s why I’d get it ahead of the Fenix 8
The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is a regular in sales, having been released two years ago and since superseded by the Garmin Fenix 8.
However, I’ve never seen the price of the sapphire solar model of the watch drop as low as $499, which it’s going for on Amazon right now just before Prime Day technically starts.
That’s a $400 saving on its full price and half the price of the equivalent model of the Garmin Fenix 8. The Fenix 7 Pro might not be the newest option in Garmin’s range, but there’s no better sports watch available for $499.
The Fenix 7 Pro has crashed to its lowest ever price just ahead of Prime Day, with this deal on the sapphire titanium model of the watch making it half the price of the equivalent Fenix 8. You won’t find a better sports watch for $499, with the Fenix 7 Pro offering top-tier sports tracking, training analysis and navigation features, plus outstanding battery life, all in a durable and attractive watch.
The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro was once the flagship watch in the brand’s range, and it still has almost all of the key sports tracking features you get on the best Garmin watches.
It offers precise tracking, the best navigation tools available from any brand including offline maps, detailed training analysis and a rugged but lightweight design.
Compared with the Garmin Fenix 8 Solar model, you don’t get the mic and speaker and diveproof design of the new watch, and you also miss out on some running analysis features like running economy estimates, but the core tracking experience is still the same.
This deal is on the sapphire titanium model of the Fenix 7 Pro, which has a more scratch-resistant screen and durable bezel than the standard steel watch, which actually isn’t available in a deal for less than the sapphire watch right now.
I wore the Fenix 7 Pro for over a month during my testing and the key advantage it offers over Garmins with an AMOLED display like the Epix Pro is battery life.
The Fenix 7 Pro has a memory-in-pixel display, which means it lasted three weeks on a charge for me even when running 60-70 miles a week.
That battery life can be boosted significantly in sunny conditions too, with the solar panels that run around the watch face able to add several days of battery life if you’re out in the sun for three hours every day.
To put this deal price into perspective, right now the Fenix 7 Pro is cheaper than the Garmin Forerunner 570, a mid-range watch with far fewer sports features that also doesn’t have maps. It’s a fantastic deal and a price I doubt will be bettered even when Prime Day gets into full swing.
