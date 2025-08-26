Google Play Store now warns you when smartwatch faces are battery drainers — here's how it works

Google Play Store will now show warnings on Wear OS watch face listings that could be potential battery eaters. These include ones with constant phone interactions and lots of animations.

The feature comes courtesy of the latest Play Store version 47.7 update (via Android Authority). It will show warning messages on the watch face apps available for Wear OS.

"With this update, you can now find warning messages on detail pages for watch face apps that drain battery," the update reads.

Like wallpapers, some watch faces are hea