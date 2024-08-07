How to watch Made by Google 2024 event live online — Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and more

Watching the Made by Google 2024 event live stream next week may have you checking the calendar to make sure it's not October. After all, that's when Google typically holds its annual hardware event for showing off new phones and other devices.

But no — it really is August, and here Google is, ready to show off its latest gear. And if Google is excited enough to move up its usual product launch up by two months, you're probably going to want to see what the company has planned for its latest Pixel phones, wearables and Android 15 updates.

Google's main focus at Made by Google will involve the Pixel 9 lineup, with the company already confirming that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be at the event. (The latter is a successor to the Pixel Fold, joining the Pixel 9 Pro lineup.) And the arrival of new Pixel flagships usually means the introduction of new AI features powered by the Tensor silicon inside those phones.

Other rumored announcements at this year's Made by Google include the Pixel Watch 3 and a new pair of premium earbuds.

We'll be at the event in Mountain View, Calif., covering all the announcements. If you'd like to follow around from anywhere in the world, here's where you can find a Made by Google event live stream and more on what you can expect to see during the show.

Where you can watch the Made by Google live stream

Made by Google takes place Tuesday, August 13, at Google's Mountain View, Calif., headquarters. The event gets underway at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST.

Google will live stream its product launch, with the company's YouTube channel providing the coverage. There's already a placeholder video in place, which we would expect will turn into the live stream on August 13.

There will also be a Made by Google 'After Party' stream which appears to be hosted by actress and singer Keke Palmer.

What to expect to Made by Google

After this spring's Google I/O 2024 put the focus on software in general and AI in particular, Made by Google should be all about the hardware. Here's what we're expecting to see.

Pixel 9 lineup

(Image credit: Andro-news)

Google's Pixel phones will get their annual upgrade, with the lineup likely to double from two devices into four.

The standard Pixel 9 will be joined by a Pixel 9 Pro, only this time, both phones should have the same screen size, according to rumors about Google's plans. But don't worry — there will still be a big-screen Pixel Pro in the form of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Rumors point to that device getting either a 6.7- or 6.8-inch panel.

As before, the Pro models will come with a triple-camera setup that includes a telephoto lens. Rumors suggest improvements to the ultrawide and front cameras on the Pixel 9 Pro devices. The Pixel 9 should keep its main and ultrawide camera setup. From images posted by Google, the phones will get a slight design tweak, with rounded edges on the camera bar, instead of a full rectangular bar that stretches across the length of the phone.

The new Pixel phones should feature the Tensor G4 chipset, which may be just a minor upgrade over the Tensor G3 processor. However, the focus on Tensor chips usually involves AI, and the G4 is tipped to add a lot of new capabilities such as call recording and transcription feature and the ability to insert people into group photos when they're the ones taking the photo.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

(Image credit: Google)

We mentioned four Pixel 9 models, so here's the other handset joining the standard Pixel 9 and the two Pixel 9 Pro devices — it's the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a foldable device already teased by Google in a YouTube video.

By making the follow-up to the Pixel Fold part of the Pixel 9 Pro lineup, Google can skip from the Tensor G2 that powered the older foldable to a newer Tensor G4. We've heard that the latest Fold will feature a larger, brighter display, more RAM and a design that makes the Pixel 9 Fold thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 that was just released.

Android 15

(Image credit: Googlw)

Usually, when Google launches its next line of Pixel phones we also get the latest version of Android since that software update ships on the latest Google flagships. Android 15 has been in beta since the spring, so we could get a formal release announcement during Google I/O. That would also mean the software would become available to older Pixels, starting with the Pixel 6 and later. Android phones from other phone makers could then detail their Android 15 update schedules.

We wouldn't expect Google to spend much stage time on Android 15 at Made by Google, given the hardware-heavy focus. So check out this full breakdown of all the confirmed changes coming to Android.

Pixel 3 smartwatch

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Similar to the Pixel 9 family, the Pixel Watch lineup figures to expand at Made byu Google. Previous generations of Google's smartwatch featured just one size with variants for LTE and Wi-Fi. We expect the Pixel Watch 3 to add a second model — a 45mm version, according to rumors to go with the standard 41mm wearable.

Wear OS 5, which launched with Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra in July, should power the latest Pixel Watches, too. In addition to improved battery performance, Wear OS 5 boasts additional fitness stats for runners, like, ground contact time, stride length, vertical oscillation and vertical ratio.

Google is clearly aiming to improve the running experience to combat the Apple Watch's improved ring system.

Pixel Buds Pro 2

(Image credit: Living_Series8400 (via Reddit))

A leak featured a Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case showed up on certification sites for Denmark and South Korea, tipping us off that Made by Google will likely include accessories for the phone announced at the event.

The biggest detail found in the listings involves the battery. Specifically, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 may feature a 650mAh cell instead of the 620mAh battery found on the original earbuds.

A surprise leak on Reddit (spotted by 9to5Google) revealed a case from accessory manufacturer Spigen on Amazon. As of this writing, the listed images are no longer visible on Amazon. There appear to be several changes to the design, as well as four color options available.