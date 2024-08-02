Pixel Watch 3 could get an unfortunate price hike — here’s what we know

If you’re looking to pick up a Google Pixel Watch 3 with an LTE connection, you may be expected to pay a premium for it. And that certainly looks to be the case. While the Pixel Watch 2 LTE is only $50 more expensive than the Bluetooth-only model, the Pixel Watch 3 may double that number and charge an extra $100 for a cellular connection.

Android Headlines claims that Pixel Watch 3 prices will start at $349 for a Bluetooth model, the same as the Pixel Watch 2. It’s also claimed the 45mm model will carry a $50 premium, and start from $399. Unfortunately the LTE models for both will apparently be $100 more expensive, costing $449 and $499 respectively.

Obviously that’s quite a big price leak, assuming Android Headlines' source is correct. But considering we already heard rumors that prices for the LTE Pixel Watch 3 would be rising by similar amounts in Europe as well. So while the Bluetooth model would cost the same €399 as the Pixel Watch 2, the cheapest LTE model would be €499 — a €50 price hike compared to the previous model.

Nobody likes having to pay more for their gadgets, especially when premium features like LTE are the ones demanding more money. Especially when the LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 starts at the same $349 price tag the Bluetooth-only Pixel Watch 3 will supposedly carry. We’ll just have to wait and see what sort of features Google can offer to try and make up for asking for an additional $50.

We’ll have to wait until the Made by Google event on August 13 to find out whether this pricing rumor, and all the other Pixel Watch 3 rumors, are actually true or not. Some of those rumors include a new brighter display, the possibility of gesture controls, ultrawideband support as well as better battery life and fitness tracking.

You can catch up on all the latest news and rumors in our Google Pixel Watch 3 hub. And since that won’t be the only product on show at the Made by Google Event, make sure you’re clued in on all things to do with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

More from Tom's Guide