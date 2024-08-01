New Google Nest smart thermostat revealed in TikTok unboxing video — what's new

Despite several leaked promotional images surrounding the fourth-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat, it's always easier to imagine when you can see a device in someone's hands.

Luckily, a suddenly brand new YouTube and TikTok channel called FranklyHonestManReviews dropped an unboxing video (spotted by our sister site TechRadar).

The channel, which appears to have been created on July 31, features a video where the leaker got his hands on three versions of the smart thermostat: polished gold, polished silver and obsidian. If you believe him, these are only three colors the 4th-gen Nest will offer, excluding white, which is available for the current models.

2024 NEW!!! 4th generation Google Nest Thermostat exclusive first look and unboxing. - YouTube Watch On

The TikTok leaker opened up the new Nest's black version, a sleek device with a seemingly slimmer profile than previous models. If it has a bezel, it's almost nonexistent, as it appears to be the same color as the glass. He didn't turn the device on, so it's unknown whether you can turn the invisible bezel to change the temperature like on current Nest Thermostats or if the bigger glass display indicates a touchscreen.

A previous Nest Thermostat leak revealed that the case would be made from stainless steel instead of recycled plastic.

Finally, in the unboxing video, we can see the new Nest's mount, which looks to be different from the current thermostat's mount. We can't tell from the video, but this means you may be unable to unclip the 3rd-gen Nest thermostat and swap in the newer 4th-gen model.

The newer model is supposed to offer smart ventilation with compatible HVAC systems. That could have meant a change to the mount was necessary.

The video shows that Google has swapped out the micro-USB port on the back of the thermostat for a new USB-C connector. At most, this port will be used for charging and troubleshooting.

Finally, the thermostat is packaged with a Nest Temperature Sensor, which can be used to identify cold spots in your home. It can be mounted on a nail or picture hook. There doesn't appear to be anything new about the sensor, which means the newer Nest should work with the sensor you already have.