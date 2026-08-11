Summer is almost over, but these 17 Asics running shoes are still on sale

This summer's running shoe deals have been great. If you still haven't found your perfect pair, make sure to check out Amazon's Asics deals. Some of the most popular models are dropping in price, and you can get running shoes and casual sneakers for as low as $59.

Some of the most popular shoes right now are the Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 for $109. These are well-loved by Amazon shoppers, earning a 4.6-star rating based on over 2,000 reviews. As for us? We gave them an excellent 4-star rating in our Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 review.

Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Asics Shoes

Save 55% Asics GT-1000 13 Running Shoes (Women's): was $109 now $49 at Amazon This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoes around — this deal will be tough to beat, so don't hang around if it's available in your size. The GT-1000 13 shoe features a breathable mesh upper, underfoot cushioning, and Asics’ Gel technology to help absorb impact. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Venture 10 (Women's): was $80 now $54 at Amazon These shoes are excellent for runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Lyte Classic Shoes (Women's): was $85 now $59 at Amazon These Asics sneakers have a super-cool look with layered mesh and suede on the upper. There is a range of color options available, but the Asics logo makes them pop! Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Dedicate 9 Tennis (Women's): was $90 now $79 at Amazon Asics' Gel-Dedicate 9 are built to improve your tennis game! They feature a simple, streamlined design with plenty of stability and comfort on board. The synthetic leather overlays add extra style points. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $79 at Amazon At 53% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 (Women's): was $140 now $89 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 often gets overlooked because of the popularity of the Novablast and Gel-Nimbus lines, but it's usually available for less than those shoes, and it's a comfortable, fairly lightweight daily trainer in its own right. We've tested the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 model, and it's not a major update on the 27, so this deal on the older shoe is much better value. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Noosa TRI 16 Running Shoes (Women's): was $135 now $99 at Amazon The Asics Noosa TRI 16 is guaranteed to bring a pop of life to your running outfits. The shoe features a curved sole to increase your efficiency while running and packs extra cushioning into the midsole to absorb impact. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $99 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-K1011 Sneakers (Men's): was $119 now $99 at Amazon An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 32 (Men's): was $165 now $124 at Amazon The excellent Gel Kayano 32 have been discounted to $124. These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. I love how they're lightweight yet provide excellent cushioning and support. In our Asics Gel-Kayano 32 review, we called the Editor's Choice shoe the most comfortable running shoes ever. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Superblast 2 (Unisex): was $200 now $149 at Amazon In our Asics Superblast 2 review, we said they were one of the best shoes of the year they released. There are newer shoes on the market, but now, you can get them for 25% off. Our testers thought the Superblast 2 was amazing for long runs and found it to be lightweight and versatile. Read more Read less ▼