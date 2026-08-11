Summer is almost over, but these 17 Asics running shoes are still on sale
Check out the most popular deals on Asics running shoes
This summer's running shoe deals have been great. If you still haven't found your perfect pair, make sure to check out Amazon's Asics deals. Some of the most popular models are dropping in price, and you can get running shoes and casual sneakers for as low as $59.
Some of the most popular shoes right now are the Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 for $109. These are well-loved by Amazon shoppers, earning a 4.6-star rating based on over 2,000 reviews. As for us? We gave them an excellent 4-star rating in our Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 review.
Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.
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- Asics GT-1000 13 Running Shoes (Women's): was $109 now from $49
- Asics Gel-Venture 10 (Women's): was $80 now from $54
- Asics Versablast 4 Running Shoes (Women's): was $80 now $69
- Asics Dynablast 5 (Men's): was $99 now $74
- Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $79
- Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $109
- Asics Novablast 5 (Men's): was $160 now $129
- Asics Superblast 2 (Women's): was $200 now $149
- Asics Metaspeed Sky Tokyo Running Shoes (Unisex): was $269 now $250
Asics Shoes
This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoes around — this deal will be tough to beat, so don't hang around if it's available in your size. The GT-1000 13 shoe features a breathable mesh upper, underfoot cushioning, and Asics’ Gel technology to help absorb impact.
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These shoes are excellent for runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning.
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These Asics sneakers have a super-cool look with layered mesh and suede on the upper. There is a range of color options available, but the Asics logo makes them pop!
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Packed with Amplifoam+ cushioning, the Asics Versablast 4 are built to be both soft and responsive — and are now a steal with this discount. The Cream/Hazy Lilac colorway is gorgeous, too.
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Asics' Gel-Dedicate 9 are built to improve your tennis game! They feature a simple, streamlined design with plenty of stability and comfort on board. The synthetic leather overlays add extra style points.
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At 53% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel.
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The Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 often gets overlooked because of the popularity of the Novablast and Gel-Nimbus lines, but it's usually available for less than those shoes, and it's a comfortable, fairly lightweight daily trainer in its own right. We've tested the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 model, and it's not a major update on the 27, so this deal on the older shoe is much better value.
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The Asics Noosa TRI 16 is guaranteed to bring a pop of life to your running outfits. The shoe features a curved sole to increase your efficiency while running and packs extra cushioning into the midsole to absorb impact.
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The Fuji Lite 6 is a lightweight trail-running shoe that offers reliable grip and a speedy, responsive ride for your off-road runs. It's also on sale at Asics. For $99, it's a steal.
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17.
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Our resident runner, Nick Harris-Fry, rated these a "comfortable cruiser" that helps "the miles fly by." You get superb cushioning, a smooth turnover, and a stable ride despite the high stack. Check out Nick's full Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 review for more details.
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The excellent Gel Kayano 32 have been discounted to $124. These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. I love how they're lightweight yet provide excellent cushioning and support. In our Asics Gel-Kayano 32 review, we called the Editor's Choice shoe the most comfortable running shoes ever.
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We voted the Asics Novablast 5 as the best running shoes you can buy right now. They quickly stood out for their balance of comfort, support and fun, making it a pair of shoes you will actually look forward to running in. They're lightweight, durable and have a soft, springy feel underfoot that helps absorb impact while keeping runs enjoyable.
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In our Asics Superblast 2 review, we said they were one of the best shoes of the year they released. There are newer shoes on the market, but now, you can get them for 25% off. Our testers thought the Superblast 2 was amazing for long runs and found it to be lightweight and versatile.
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This is one of the more expensive Asics models out there, so it's nice to see it discounted! These GTX trail running shoes are waterproof and dry faster thanks to their bonded upper. You also get FF Blast Plus cushioning to power through your trail runs.
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Act fast and you'll score a saving on one of Asics' fastest running shoes. In our Asics Metaspeed Sky Tokyo review, we called it "a top option", as it offered a very lightweight and springy feel underfoot. It won't let you down, whether you're running long or short distances.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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