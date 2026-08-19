15 New Balance sneaker deals at Amazon that are perfect for back to school — up to 58% off now
Boost your sneaker game with these best-selling styles
Good news: Amazon is slashing prices on New Balance sneakers for back to school season. Right now, you can save up to 58% on best-selling styles that will have you lacing up for the new semester.
Whether you’re shopping for a running shoe or a casual pair of kicks to wear to class, the New Balance sale has plenty of styles to choose from, with prices starting at just $38. One of our favorite deals is the New Balance SC Elite v5, the brand’s fastest racer yet. Right now, you can snag a pair for $100 off via the on-page digital coupon.
If you're ready to boost your sneaker game for fall, take a look at all my favorite deals be from Amazon's New Balance sale.
Note: Prices vary depending on your size and color choice. Check out the different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.
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- 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now from $33
- Fresh Foam 520 V9 Running Shoe (Men's): was $69 now from $52
- Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now from $56
- 460 V4 Running Shoe (Women's): was $64 now from $59
- Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker (Women's): was $89 now $69
- Fresh Foam X 840v1 Running Shoes (Men’s): was $139 now $80
- Fresh Foam X 1080v14 Running Shoe (Men's): was $164 now from $138
- FuelCell SuperComp Trainer V3 (Women's): was $179 now from $116
- FuelCell SC Elite V5 (Men's): was $264 now from $164
New Balance Running Shoe Deals
You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
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Packed with Fresh Foam midsole cushioning, these New Balance are super lightweight. Reviewers on Amazon like that they're comfortable supportive even when worn all day long. Plus, they come in a nice array of simple, stylish color schemes.
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These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.
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Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.
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The New Balance 410 V8 trainer is a stylish running shoe to hit the trails with! These are kitted out with a soft bio foam in the midsole to keep you comfortable while pounding the trails and have strategic overlays to make sure you get the most out of the pair.
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Despite their budget-friendly price, the New Balance 460 V4 are packed with soft cushioning and feature a supportive design. Reviewers on Amazon rave about how comfortable these shoes are.
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Lightweight and incredibly comfortable; what more could you want from a pair of shoes? The New Balance Fresh Foam X Cruz Artisan V3 are a great buy, especially now that they've been discounted. One shopper on Amazon assures that "these are the lightest, grippiest, most comfortable shoes I've ever bought."
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Whether you're running miles or just running errands, the Fresh Foam 680 v8 are a perfect fit – and that's thanks to the midsole foam cushioning, integrated rubber outsole and no-sew construction for a comfy fit and feel.
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The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker is a seriously popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating based on over 22,000 reviews. Their casual athletic style makes them look unique and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole.
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Sometimes a sleek classic might be just what you're after. The 840s are a great day-to-day shoe when you're in the mood for a leisurely walk or taking a rest day from training. It's got all the usual features of a comfy NB shoe; cushioned midsole, mesh outer and a molded heel.
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With Fresh Foam X on board, New Balance bills this as one of their most cushioned Fresh Foam shoes. They're also super soft and supportive, with durable rubber outsoles. Reviewers on Amazon have heaped praise on these shoes and like them for activities like treadmill runs and fitness walking.
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If you split your runs between the roads and the trails the Hierro v9 is comfortable option that can handle both, and it's been reduced by $40 in the Amazon sale right now.
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If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days.
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The New Balance 1080v14 is a previous candidate on our list of the best running shoes. We gave it a 4-star rating in our New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 review, saying that this is a cushioned daily trainer that offers a great balance of comfort and weight.
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I found this pretty sizable saving on the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite V5, which depends on the color you're prepared to buy. It is the fastest racer from New Balance yet, with a lighter and more propulsive design than the SC Elite v4. Note: Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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