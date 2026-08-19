Good news: Amazon is slashing prices on New Balance sneakers for back to school season. Right now, you can save up to 58% on best-selling styles that will have you lacing up for the new semester.

Whether you’re shopping for a running shoe or a casual pair of kicks to wear to class, the New Balance sale has plenty of styles to choose from, with prices starting at just $38. One of our favorite deals is the New Balance SC Elite v5, the brand’s fastest racer yet. Right now, you can snag a pair for $100 off via the on-page digital coupon.

If you're ready to boost your sneaker game for fall, take a look at all my favorite deals be from Amazon's New Balance sale.

Note: Prices vary depending on your size and color choice. Check out the different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.

New Balance Running Shoe Deals

Save 58% New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now $33 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Women’s): was $89 now $56 at Amazon These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now $56 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance 410 V8 Trail Running Shoe (Men's): was $69 now $56 at Amazon The New Balance 410 V8 trainer is a stylish running shoe to hit the trails with! These are kitted out with a soft bio foam in the midsole to keep you comfortable while pounding the trails and have strategic overlays to make sure you get the most out of the pair. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam X Cruz Artisan V3 Shoes (Men's): was $94 now $64 at Amazon Lightweight and incredibly comfortable; what more could you want from a pair of shoes? The New Balance Fresh Foam X Cruz Artisan V3 are a great buy, especially now that they've been discounted. One shopper on Amazon assures that "these are the lightest, grippiest, most comfortable shoes I've ever bought." Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam 680 v8 (Women’s): was $79 now $69 at Amazon Whether you're running miles or just running errands, the Fresh Foam 680 v8 are a perfect fit – and that's thanks to the midsole foam cushioning, integrated rubber outsole and no-sew construction for a comfy fit and feel. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker (Women's): was $89 now $69 at Amazon The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker is a seriously popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating based on over 22,000 reviews. Their casual athletic style makes them look unique and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam X 840v1 Running Shoes (Men’s): was $139 now $80 at Amazon Sometimes a sleek classic might be just what you're after. The 840s are a great day-to-day shoe when you're in the mood for a leisurely walk or taking a rest day from training. It's got all the usual features of a comfy NB shoe; cushioned midsole, mesh outer and a molded heel. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam X Kaiha Road V1 Running Shoe (Women's): was $104 now $84 at Amazon With Fresh Foam X on board, New Balance bills this as one of their most cushioned Fresh Foam shoes. They're also super soft and supportive, with durable rubber outsoles. Reviewers on Amazon have heaped praise on these shoes and like them for activities like treadmill runs and fitness walking. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Hierro v9 (Men's): was $159 now $109 at Amazon If you split your runs between the roads and the trails the Hierro v9 is comfortable option that can handle both, and it's been reduced by $40 in the Amazon sale right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% New Balance FuelCell SC Elite V5 (Men's): was $264 now $164 at Amazon I found this pretty sizable saving on the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite V5, which depends on the color you're prepared to buy. It is the fastest racer from New Balance yet, with a lighter and more propulsive design than the SC Elite v4. Note: Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price. Read more Read less ▼

Shop More Deals

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.