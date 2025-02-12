If you’re looking for a premium mattress that won't break the bank, look no further than the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress. All sizes are $400 off during the Saatva Presidents’ Day mattress sale after our exclusive discount, taking a queen size down to $1,599 (MSRP $1,999) — but does that mean you should buy it?

Saatva is the brand behind several of our best mattress picks. With its enhanced lumbar support and breathable build, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid shares several characteristics with our top-ranked mattress overall, the Saatva Classic, while also costing slightly less. The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid comes in one comfort level, medium-firm, which will suit most sleep positions and body types.

Saatva mattresses lie in the premium price bracket and with Presidents’ Day mattress sales on the horizon, you can grab a larger discount than usual. As always, you'll get a one-year trial, a lifetime warranty, and free White Glove Delivery with purchase. Those are appealing perks, but if you're wondering if the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is the right choice for you this Presidents' Day, keep scrolling...

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: Overview

(Image credit: Saatva)

Pros Suits all types of sleepers

Excellent temperature regulation

Strong edge support

Industry-best perks Cons Not very plush

No way to customize

$99 return fee

If you’re looking for a great all-rounder that comes in slightly cheaper than Saatva’s other mattresses, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is a great choice. No matter your body type, this hybrid mattress will keep your spine aligned, helping to prevent any aches and pains from building up. We rated the comfort level a 7.5-8 out of 10 in our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review , with our testers enjoying the mattress in all sleeping positions. Lightweight side sleepers may find it a little too firm though.

Motion isolation on the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is very good and edge support is perfect the whole way around, allowing sleepers to spread out and make use of the whole width of the mattress (as well as being able to sit safely on it). The mattress also exceeded our expectations with temperature regulation, rating it in the top percentile for keeping sleepers cool. It’s not a cooling mattress per se, but our testers never felt hot or overheated, even in warmer conditions.

Price-wise, this is still a luxury mattress, even if it's Saatva’s least expensive model. The MSRP of the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid ranges from $1,34 to -$2,898 but an early Presidents’ Day discount cuts $400 off in all sizes.

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,349 now from $949 at Saatva Saatva mattresses are all in the luxury bracket, but its Memory Foam Hybrid is the brand’s most affordable model. You’ll still get fantastic extras, with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free White Glove Delivery. With $400 off all sizes for Presidents’ Day, you can pick up a queen for $1,599 (was $1,999).

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: Price & Trial

Saatva's least expensive mattress, a queen retails for $1,999

Thanks to Saatva mattress sales, it's rarely sold at full price

Includes a 1-year trial, lifetime warranty, free in-home delivery

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is the brand's least expensive adult-sized mattress, but it still falls within the premium price bracket. Fortunately, regular Saatva mattress sales offer decent discounts, with the biggest savings around major sales events.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our exclusive Presidents’ Day sale will give you $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, which matches the largest discount we've seen for it in recent years. However, a bump in MSRP at the start of 2025 has narrowed the price gap between it and the Saatva Classic, with a differential of $100 for a queen.

Here are the current MSRP ad sale prices for all sizes of the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid:

Twin MSRP: $1,349 (on sale for $949 )

$1,349 (on sale for ) Twin XL MSRP: $1,449 (on sale for $1,049 )

$1,449 (on sale for ) Full MSRP: $1,799 (on sale for $1,399 )

$1,799 (on sale for ) Queen MSRP: $1,999 (on sale for $1,599 )

$1,999 (on sale for ) King MSRP: $2,499 (on sale for $2,099 )

$2,499 (on sale for ) Cal King MSRP: $2,499 (on sale for $2,099 )

$2,499 (on sale for ) Split King MSRP: $2,898 (on sale for $2,498)

Buying a mattress from Saatva also entitles you to the brand’s industry-leading benefits. Along with a 365-night trial, you’ll also get a lifetime warranty in case anything goes wrong with the mattress for as long as you own it. There’s also free White Glove Delivery to a room of your choosing, along with free removal of your old mattress and foundation if required.

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: Design & Materials

An 11.5” hybrid mattress with five layers and a cover

Enhanced lumbar support to promote a neutral spine

High-density foam edges help prevent sagging

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid has an organic cotton cover that’s been treated with the brand’s Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment, designed to help prevent bacteria, mold, and mildew. (You'll still want to wrap it in one of the best mattress protectors to safeguard it from spills and stains.) The cover is also quilted in the middle third to provide better lumbar support.

Beneath that are two layers of memory foam that work together to draw heat away from the body and relieve pressure. These layers comprise a half-inch gel-infused memory foam lumbar crown plus a 1.5" layer of ‘waved’ memory foam to create airflow.

Next up is a layer of 8" pocketed steel coils which do a fantastic job of promoting airflow and keeping the mattress cool. The edges are wrapped in high-density foam, which is what gives the mattress its structure and superior edge support. Finally, there’s an inch of support foam at the bottom to give the mattress stability.

Should you buy the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid?

(Image credit: Future / Alex Temblador)

Buy the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid if…

✅ You experience back pain: If you're looking for a mattress for back pain, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is worth your consideration. The enhanced lumbar support system does an amazing job of soothing and correcting back pain, with a medium-firm feel to support any position.

✅ You sleep hot: It might not be a cooling mattress, but our testers say the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid did an outstanding job of keeping sleepers cool and comfortable throughout the night.

✅ You want a less expensive Saatva mattress: Saatva mattresses can never be described as 'cheap,' but its Memory Foam Hybrid is at the lower end of the brand’s pricing structure.

Don’t buy the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid if…

❌ You want a plush mattress: With its medium-firm feel, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid doesn’t have the sink-in feel of a typical memory foam mattress. Rather you’ll lie on top of it, which is great for spinal alignment but not so good for cushioning.

❌ You’re a lightweight side sleeper: The firmer feel of the Saatva might also be too firm for lightweight side sleepers, who will need more cushioning at their pressure points. Browse our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers for our recommendations there.

❌ You don’t want the risk of a return fee: The biggest downside of Saatva mattresses is that you’ll be charged $99 if you want to return the mattress. But in our opinion, this is easily outweighed by the excellent benefits you'll receive — and at the end of the day $99 is a nominal fee.