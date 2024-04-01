What is the Beautyrest PressureSmart mattress and should you buy it?

The Beautyrest PressureSmart is a luxury hybrid mattress, offered in a range of different firmness options. As with all Beautyrest mattresses, customization options are vast, which means that you can tailor your mattress to suit almost any type of sleeper. It’s a similar concept to the Saatva Classic, which is currently our top pick in our best mattress guide.

The Beautyrest PressureSmart comes in four different firmness levels and there’s also the option of upgrading to either a Plush or Firm Pillow Top for a more luxurious, cloud-like finish. Designed to offer superior pressure relief, the mattress is also aimed at hot sleepers, with plenty of cooling tech to keep you from overheating at night.

With prices starting at $999 (MSRP), the PressureSmart is aimed firmly at the luxury market. But do note that this is for a firm mattress – prices jump if you choose a plush, medium or extra firm option. Discounts with the Beautyrest mattresses also aren’t as common as with many other brands. Still, there is a lot to recommend this mattress, so let’s look further into whether it’s the right choice for you.

Beautyrest PressureSmart: At a glance

Reasons for Fully customizable

Superior pressure relief

Anti-microbial cover

Free white glove delivery

Gel memory lumbar support Reasons against Comparatively expensive

100-night trial

Options can be confusing

Like all Beautyrest mattresses (and the best luxury mattresses) there’s a lot of choice and customization options when it comes to the PressureSmart. Choose from four different firmness options – plush, medium, firm, and extra firm, or upgrade to a plush or firm pillow top for a more luxe feel to the mattress.

The big selling point of the PressureSmart range is the brand’s CarbonBoost foam, which is sewn into the cover of the mattress and provides immediate pressure relief when sleepers lie on it. There’s also Gel Memory Foam Lumbar Support in the center third of the mattress, providing zoned and targeted support where needed.

These two factors combined make this mattress a great choice for those suffering with aches and pains, as they should get instant relief on their pressure points. The Plush mattresses also have added AirFeel foam to help with temperature regulation, working to stop heat getting trapped in the softer top layers of the mattress.

Beautyrest PressureSmart: Price &trials

The pricing system of the Beautyrest PressureSmart is a little complicated, as it depends on what model and firmness rating you go for. These are the starting prices for a firm mattress, which is the cheapest option, but do note that prices rise with other firmness options. With a twin extra firm being the highest starting price at $1,649.

Here are the prices for the firm at full MSRP:

Twin: $999

Twin XL: $1,199

Full: $1,349

Queen: $1,399

King: $1,849

Cal King: $1,849

You will find sales and offers with Beautyrest, although many of them are focused around major sales events. And the PressureSmart is one of the brand’s newer mattresses, so don’t expect to see it included in as many sales as some of the longer standing mattresses.

The mattress comes with a 100-night trial, which is a little disappointing for a luxury mattress. Yes, it’s perfectly adequate, but when you compare it to the year-long trial period offered with the Saatva Classic, it does seem a little stingy. There’s also a 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery and returns.

Beautyrest PressureSmart: From $999 at Beautyrest

Although the PressureSmart isn't included in the brand's Spring Savings sale, it's still fairly reasonably priced for the brand, depending on which firmness option you choose, of course. This is still a luxury mattress though, so you may want to hang on and see if the price drops at one of the major sales events.

Beautyrest PressureSmart: Comfort & support

Choose from four different firmness options

Plush and Firm pillow tops available as an extra add-on

CarbonBoost foam to provide immediate pressure relief

Beautyrest are big on customization options, and the PressureSmart is no exception. You can choose from four different firmness options – Plush, Medium, Firm and Extra Firm, all of which means this is a mattress that should appeal to a wide range of body types and sleeping styles . There’s also the option to upgrade to a pillow top in either a Plush or Firm finish to give extra padding and a luxe finish to the mattress.

The mattress’ big selling point is the addition of the brand’s CarbonBoost foam, which is sewn into the cover. This is designed to provide immediate pressure relief as soon as you lie on the mattress, supporting the body around the main pressure points of the neck, shoulders, back and hips.

There’s also a Gel Memory Lumbar support, which offers targeted and zoned support at the lumbar region. Backed up by 1,000 pocketed coils, the PressureSmart does a great job of keeping the spine aligned in all positions (providing you choose the right firmness level for your sleeping style obviously).

Beautyrest mattresses are also known for their excellent cooling technology and the PressureSmart is designed to keep sleepers comfortable at night and to prevent overheating. The Plush versions of the mattress have an added layer of AirFeel foam which, as well as providing softer comfort, also aids in helping to keep sleepers from heating up.

Beautyrest PressureSmart: Design & materials

Depth ranging from 11”-16.5”

Gel-infused memory foam for cooling

Hybrid mattress offering a combination of foams and coils

The PressureSmart’s layers differ a little depending on which firmness option you go for and on whether you add in a pillow top. But all mattresses start with an anti-microbial treated cover, which helps to keep mold and bacteria at bay. The cover also has the brand’s InfiniCool Plus surface, designed to help with temperature regulation. The inclusion of CarbonBoost foam also helps to provide immediate pressure relief.

The layers of foam in the mattress include gel-infused memory foam, which also helps to keep the mattress cool, as well as the Gel Memory Lumbar Support – again specifically designed to help with pressure relief. The pocketed coils are well-spaced to help with air flow and provide plenty of support and structure to the mattress. This is a great choice if you’re suffering with aches and pains but, if you’re on a tighter budget, our best mattresses for back pain will give you a wider choice.

Beautyrest PressureSmart: Should you buy it?

Buy the Beautyrest PressureSmart if...

✅ You want to be able to customize your mattress: Not only are there four firmness levels on offer with the Beautyrest PressureSmart, but you can also choose to add in a choice of pillow tops to create the perfect mattress for your sleeping style.

✅ You suffer with aches and pains: The mattress’ raison d’être is its targeted and focused pressure relief, making this a great choice if you suffer with aches and pains.