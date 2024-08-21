What is a Casper mattress and should you buy one in the Labor Day sales? I'm a sleep writer — here's what I think 

Casper has long dominated the mattress-in-a-box industry. Renowned for their quality beds at affordable prices, the brand then decided to relaunch a new and improved lineup of beds that delivers next-level support, extra cooling technology and enhanced durability.

Much like the beds that feature in our guide to the best mattress of the year, Casper's sleep suite now caters to a wide range of sleep needs and budgets. The Casper Dream (which replaced the Casper Original Hybrid) is a great option for those who want a responsive sleep surface with plenty of pressure relief, while the Casper One Foam Mattress packs plenty of support for back sleepers.

Right now is an excellent time to shop for a new mattress, with many leading mattress brands slashing their prices ahead of the Labor Day mattress sale - and that includes Casper. There's currently 30% off of all mattresses at Casper, which is is an incredible discount. But what exactly is a Casper mattress, and should you buy one this Labor Day? Here's what I think.

3 Casper Mattresses to shop this Labor Day

1. Casper The One mattress: was from $860 now $599 at Casper

The Casper One is the only all-foam mattress in the Casper lineup, and it's also the cheapest. Right now there's an impressive 30% off Labor Day sale, bringing the price of a queen down to $799 down from $1,145. This mattress has good pressure relief and a balanced feel that will cater to various sleep positions. It is also the firmest mattress in the range with a medium-firm tension. So, if you’re a dedicated back sleeper you’ll really feel comfortable in this bed.

2. Casper Snow Max Hybrid Mattress: was from $3,125 now $2,185 at Casper

This is the most expensive mattress on offer at Casper - and the most premium. If you’re a hot sleeper then this is an absolute must as it includes AirScape foam, coupled with the HeatDelete Bands and Snow Technology, which effectively regulates temperature and wicks away moisture. It also offers a zoned support system for targeted pressure relief and promotes better spinal alignment. A 30% off sale means that a queen now costs $2,620 (was $3,745).

3. Casper Dream Hybrid: was from $1,495 now $1,045 at Casper

The Casper Dream is a balanced hybrid that suits all sleeping positions but back sleepers will feel super supported. It has targeted pressure relief and support thanks to its zoned memory foam. The Breathe Flex Foam is responsive and snaps back in to place which helps when moving around at night. It also feels cool thanks to the perforated foam and coils which promote additional airflow. Right now you can get a good deal on this mattress with a queen costing $1,305 (was $1,875).

What is a Casper mattress?

Casper have a range of all-foam and hybrid mattresses

There are six Casper mattresses in the range

Casper is an award winning mattress-in-a-box company

Casper is an award-winning mattress-in-a-box company that has been making quality but affordable mattresses since 2014 starting with its flagship model the Casper Original. However, earlier this year, Casper relaunched its entire range of mattresses. The new line has been designed to suit all price points and sleep positions meaning there is a Casper mattress out there for everyone.

The Casper Original, Casper Original Hybrid, Casper Wave and Casper Snow have now been replaced by all new and improved versions including the Casper One, Casper Dream, Casper Dream Max, Casper Snow and Casper Snow Max. Each mattress having features that specifically appeal to a wide range of sleeper for example the Casper Snow Max is ideal for hot sleepers who also need maximum support whilst not skimping on cooling technology.

And Casper doesn’t just produce the best mattress in a box beds, you can kit your whole bedroom out with Casper goods as they sell a range of furniture, bedding, pillows and accessories. They also have a range of pet accessories so your dog doesn't have to miss out on style and comfort.

What is a Casper mattress like to sleep on?

Casper mattresses typically fall within the medium-firm range

All Casper mattresses have zoned support - except from The One

Casper use responsive foams for balanced support

Each Casper model has a different appeal depending on your personal preferences and sleep style. Typically, you can expect Casper mattresses to fall within the medium to medium-firm range which provides a good balance of support and pressure relief regardless of whether you like to sleep on your back, side or stomach.

Each mattress in the Casper range uses pressure-relieving foams. These foams are super responsive so you’ll find that they offer contouring comfort but without that uncomfortable sink-in feeling.

The Dream and the Snow models are hybrid and use flex coils with zoned support so you’re guaranteed enhanced support as well as it promoting proper spinal alignment, like many of the beds you'll find in our best mattress for back pain guide. In terms of temperature regulation, the Snow and the Snow Max boast extra cooling technology within their six layers.

The One is made using all-foam which is naturally warmer than the hybrid versions. However, it does use a breathable, open-cell flex foam which stops too much heat from being trapped within the layers. The Dream and the Dream Max incorporate breathable AirScape foam which is perforated to encourage airflow within the mattress. The coils also promote additional airflow so if you do get warm at night, this is a great choice.

(Image credit: Casper)

The Snow range includes a QuickCool cover that is instantly cool-to-the-touch as well as HeatDelete bands which help to draw heat away from the body. There’s also Phase Change Material used within the foam so it will absorb and store any excess heat to ensure a completely comfortable and ambient temperature if maintained all night long. The Snow and Snow Max also have increased perforations and specialized foam layers to maximize breathability.

Motion isolation is generally decent across all of the Casper mattresses, The One does perform better when it comes to motion isolation because of its all-foam construction which will absorb and dampen any movement but the hybrid models are pretty good and unless you’re a super light sleeper, you won’t get too disturbed at night.

When it comes to edge support, the hybrid models do perform better since they have zoned support and reinforced perimeters, whilst the all-foam model does have some compression sinkage which is noticeable when sitting or lying close to the edge of the bed.

How much does a Casper mattress cost?

Casper's entry-level model The One starts at $860 MSRP

Casper have regular sales throughout the year

Casper offer a 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty

Casper mattresses range from upper mid-range to lower premium price bracket when at full MSRP. But regular sales throughout the year mean that you’ll never pay full price for a Casper mattress. Discounts can hit up to 35% off when it comes to major sale events so if you are considering investing then it is often wise to wait. This Labor Day we are seeing 30% off which is still a pretty good deal when you consider the premium quality of these mattresses. Plus, you do get yourself some really good perks with Casper, there’s a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty which will last the lifetime of the mattress and free shipping and returns.

The cheapest in the range is the flagship The One model. This is one of the best memory foam mattresses and all-foam beds do tend to be less expensive than hybrid versions. The One has a starting MSRP of $1,145 for a queen but the sale price brings that down to a very affordable $799.

The hybrid models come in Max versions too. Max models add additional support through layers of zoned support foam and higher coil gauge. This means that they’re also more expensive. Let’s start with the Casper Dream, this is a bit of a jump from The One model with a queen costing $1,305 (was $1,875), the Dream Max is priced at $2,185 (was $3,125) so definitely pushes this mattress from mid-price to premium.

The Snow models are more again but if you sleep hot at night you’ll find the price tag worth every cent. A queen size Snow will cost you $1,745 (from $2,495) whilst the Snow Max is $2,620 (was $3,745) for a queen.

The perks that come a Casper mattress are pretty generous, you get a 100-night sleep trial which is plenty of time to figure out whether you like the mattress. There's a 10-year limited warranty, which will see you through the life of the mattress since

(Image credit: Casper)

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a Casper mattress?

The biggest discounts are around the major sales events like Labor Day

Casper offer site wide discounts

Discounts typically range between 25%-30%

Yes, Labor Day is an excellent time to buy a Casper Mattress. Labor Day is one of five major sale events of the year, which include Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Presidents' Day and Memorial Day. Casper sales typically range between 25%-35%, with its biggest discounts rolled out over these events. Right now, there's a 30% off site-wide Labor Day sale at Casper.

If you’re also shopping for bedding, pillows or a bed foundation, then you could save even more. There’s 35% off Casper's best-selling bundles, including The One Bundle - which has a The One mattress, original pillows, sheet set and a waterproof mattress protector with prices starting from $983.45 for a queen (was $1,513), which is a significant saving.

Should you buy a Casper mattress?

Buy a Casper mattress is...

✅ You're looking for a premium mattress at an affordable price: Casper use high-quality materials but still offer mid-range prices.

✅ You an easy mattress shopping experience: Buying a mattress in a box is fast and convenient. You also get a generous 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping and returns.

✅ You're a hot sleeper: If you sleep hot then Casper have a good range of mattresses with additional cooling technologies so you can find one that stays cool as well as suiting your individual sleeping style.

Don't buy a Casper mattress if...

❌ You want a longer trial period: Some mattress brands like Nectar, DreamCloud and Saatva offer a longer trial sleep, so if 100-days doesn't feel like long enough, Casper isn't for you.

❌ You're a hot sleeper on a budget: Whilst Casper mattresses skew towards the affordable, specialist cooling beds like the Snow and Snow Max sit in the premium price range.

❌ You're solely a stomach sleeper: If you're a stomach sleeper then you may find the Casper's medium-firm mattresses don't give enough support. If you sleep exclusively on your front then consider investing in one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers instead.