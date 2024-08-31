Casper’s epic 35% off Labor Day sale is the best I’ve seen — what I’m buying this year

Original mattress-in-a-box brand Casper has dropped a hum-dinger of a mattress sale for Labor Day, saving you up to 35% off mattresses at Casper. This is the best deal I’ve seen from the brand in a very long time – it even beats Memorial Day prices – and with this 35% discount you can buy a Casper The One mattress from just $599. These are super-low prices, and I don’t know how long the sale will run for, so don’t hang around if you want a Casper for way less.

As for me, I’m eyeing up Casper’s The One memory foam mattress. It’s excellent value for money, with a queen Casper One reduced to $799 (was $1,145). This beats the Memorial Day price of $930 for a queen, and the 4th of July price of $870 for a queen. Honestly, I reckon this could be the cheapest price you’ll see for the rest of this year so now is the time to buy.

All Casper mattresses come with a 100-night trial, a 10-year warranty and free shipping. You’ll also be eligible to buy a bedding bundle at a large discount, so you could overhaul your entire sleep space in this year’s Labor Day mattress sales and get ready for fall.

Today's top deals on popular mattresses

Casper The One Mattress at Casper

Was from: $860

Now from: $599

Saving: up to $522 at Casper Mattress summary: The One is a replacement for Casper’s much-loved Original, one of our top recommendations for the best memory foam mattress for all sleepers. As a hot sleeper I normally run a mile from all-foam mattresses, but The One is made with a nifty material called Breathe Foam Tech to reduce overheating and dissipate heat. I do love the feel of memory foam though, which is why I’d buy The One – it’s stuffed with Align Memory Foam to track and contour your curves, wrapping pressure-relieving foam around your back, shoulders, hips and knees for pain free sleep. At 11” tall Casper’s The One is fractionally deeper than the majority of models in our best mattresses in a box guide, and offers a lot of mattress for the affordable price. Price history: I’ve been tracking the monthly Casper mattress sales for years so I have a really good overview of what is an average Casper discount compared to the absolute belter we’re seeing right here for Labor Day. Most months you can save 15-20% on the Casper The One memory foam mattress, so this 35% discount by far delivers the best prices I’ve seen this year on that particular mattress. If you love the look of The One, now is the time to buy it – I can’t guarantee this huge 35% discount will make a return for the Black Friday mattress deals in November. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

What else is good in the Casper Labor Day sale?

All Casper mattresses are on sale for up to 35% off this Labor Day so there’s plenty of choice available, depending on what you’re looking for. Here are my other top recommendations based on the current sale, though none will beat the fantastic value for money on offer with The One. For more recommendations see the best mattresses in a box of 2024.

Casper Snow Mattress: was from $1,875 now $1,310 at Casper

If you experience night sweats or hot flashes in sleep, I’d recommend looking at one of Casper’s proper cooling mattresses instead of The One. The medium-feel Casper Snow is the cheapest cooling bed in Casper’s range, with a queen size discounted to $1,745 (was $2,495) thanks to a 30% saving. So the discount is slightly smaller than on The One, but still up there with the prices I see from Casper during major holiday sales only. The Snow uses Phase Change Material and Heat Delete Bands to absorb then get rid of excess heat, and is designed to sleep up to 5 degrees cooler than comparable beds.