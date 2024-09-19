This Helix Plus mattress offers extra support — here’s how you can get over $500 off now

If you’re worried you’ve missed out on the best deals now that Labor Day is behind us then we have good news. Helix has extended their sale and not only that but our exclusive code will get you 27% off the Helix Plus mattress at Helix— but you have to be quick because we don’t know when the deal will end. This discount brings the price of a queen Helix Plus down to $1,094.12 at Helix. Plus you get two free pillows with every mattress.

Like many of our top picks in this year's best mattress guide, the Helix Plus focuses on providing exceptional support for sleepers. This makes it a great choice for heavier sleepers over 250lbs who need outstanding support but still crave a soft, cushioning surface. This medium-firm mattress also has the option to upgrade to a cooling GlacioTex pillow top cover for the ultimate plush, cooling comfort.

The Helix Plus is a great choice for all types of sleeping positions, with side, back and combination sleepers finding it particularly comfortable. Whilst Helix do run regular mattress sales, it's worth taking a close look at this deal as this is the cheapest that you're likely to see this mattress priced at.

The Helix Plus mattress at Helix

Was from: $1,061

Now from: $774

Saving: up to $505 at Helix Mattress summary: The Helix Plus is one of the best mattresses for heavy people, thanks to its outstanding pressure relief and increased support. This is also a great choice for sleepers who get hot overnight as it doesn’t matter whether you opt for the standard Tencel cover or upgrade to the GlacioTex cooling cover, night sweats will be a thing of the past. The Helix Plus is a medium-firm mattress and uses a combination of foams to contour the body and individually wrapped springs for support and a responsive sleep surface. The reinforced sides also make for impressive edge support, ideal for those who struggle to get in and out of bed or just like to sleep close to the edge. When you enter the code TOMS27 at checkout, a queen size will be $1,094.12 (was $1,498.80), and you'll get two free pillows. Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Helix runs regular sales throughout the year and we are used to seeing between 20-25% off, with the higher discounts being reserved for the major holiday sales events. However, we have an exclusive discount code that will knock 27% off the prices, you just need to use the code TOMS27 at checkout. Plus, you get two free pillows, so your new bed set up will be complete. We don’t know when this sale will end so if you’re on the fence, don’t hang around because the price could go up any day.



What type of mattress do heavy people need?

The best type of mattress for heavier sleepers is a hybrid that combines soft memory foam for pressure relief with durable innerspring coils for maximum support.

It’s best to opt for medium-firm or firm since that will stop any sink in and the uncomfortable feeling of being stuck. This is especially important for combination sleepers who want to be able to move around freely at night.

Choosing the right firmness doesn’t just mean you get the right level of support but it can also stop back and joint pain. Hybrids offer the right balance so you can still enjoy that soft, cozy comfort whilst being fully supported meaning you get the most comfortable nights sleep.