The Allswell Black Friday sale is here! Get a hybrid queen mattress for under $300

The Allswell Black Friday sale has landed, making it possible to get a top-rated queen size mattress for under $300. The popular entry-level Allswell Hybrid 10" mattress is now just $284 at Walmart, down from the MSRP of $317. That's incredibly value on an already affordable bed.

Like many of our top picks in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers, the Allswell is crafted from a combination of gel-infused memory foam and individually wrapped coils for enhanced comfort and support. This gives the mattress a medium-firm feel, making it perfect for those who sleep on their front or backs. Although, side sleepers may want a more plush feel.

This Allswell sale is one of the best deals we have seen in the Black Friday mattress sales so far. Especially for a top-rated mattress-in-a-box that can be delivered with ease. Since it is one of Walmart’s best sellers, we expect certain sizes to sell out soon. Here's why you should take advantage of this deal as soon as possible. For real-time sale tracking, check out our Black Friday mattress deals live daily blog.

The Allswell Hybrid mattress

Was from: $217

Now from: $194

Saving up to: up to $55 at Walmart Mattress summary: The Allswell is a great budget-friendly mattress suitable for front and back sleepers. It is in ideal choice if what you're looking for is an affordable bed for your college dorm, temporary stay, rented house or a guest room. Our tester for the Allswell mattress review, who evaluated its performance in areas like edge support and temperature regulation, found the medium-firm mattress was ideal for those who like to lie on top of a mattress, rather than sink in to it. It isolates motion well, making it suitable for couples, and it has gel-infused memory foam to promote temperature regulation. The pocketed spring support system creates a slightly bouncy surface that keeps the spine aligned. However, side sleepers, especially lighter weight sleepers, may want to opt for a more plush option for extra pressure relief. With current Black Friday deals, a queen size mattress is just $284, down from the original MSRP of $317, earning it's spot in this year's best cheap mattress guide. Like the best mattresses in a box, this bed will be delivered free of charge vacuum packed. Benefits: 10 year warranty | 100 night trial period | Free shipping Price history: This price is the lowest we've seen all year. Allswell usually offer 20-25% off its mattresses during major sales holidays, but during Labor Day this hybrid bed sold for $317. Under $300 for a queen is a steal, and a deal well worth taking advantage of.

