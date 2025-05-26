Allswell's top budget bed drops to $194 in Memorial Day sale as tariff price hikes loom over Walmart
Thinking of buying Allswell's popular hybrid mattress in a box? Here's why we'd buy now, rather than waiting
If you're shopping for a new mattress and want a dependable option at a low price, the Allswell Mattress is a strong contender. It provides a firm feel that suits back and stomach sleepers, and with prices from $194 for a twin Allswell Bed at Walmart its excellent value for money. But for how long?
As we've reported, mattress prices are expected to soar due to tariffs and while Allswell mattresses are manufactured in the USA, the same can't necessarily be said of the materials used to make them. Walmart, which owns the Allswell Home brand, has already confirmed that it will have to raise prices on some items, and we wouldn't be surprised to see Allswell mattresses among them.
Our advice if you're shopping for the best mattress for your sleep and budget is to buy sooner rather than later, and today's Memorial Day mattress sales are an excellent opportunity to grab a new mattress before any price hikes.
Allswell 10" Hybrid Mattress: twin $194 at Walmart
The Allswell is all about hybrid comfort at a low price, and we thing it's a great hybrid mattress for a spare room or a college dorm. It's a 10" mattress made with gel memory foam and individually wrapped coils, with a cool-to-the-touch top surfaces to help keep temperatures down at night. In our Allswell mattress review we found its firm feel to be best suited to back and stomach sleepers and we were impressed by its motion isolation, but we had doubts about its long-term durability and whether it would provide enough support for heavier sleepers. Surprisingly there's no Memorial Day discount on the Allswell, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't buy today: in fact, prices are likely to increase soon due to tariffs, so this could be your last opportunity to get the Allswell at these prices, so don't hang about
Need more comfort? Try this...
The Allswell's big selling point is its low price, but if you want a mattress to sleep on every night you should probably invest more in it. Fortunately there are less basic Allswell options, and they're manufactured by Brooklyn Bedding so you can depend on them delivering in terms of comfort, support and durability. So for a more luxurious Allswell, try this:
Allswell Luxe 12" Hybrid Mattress: king $599 now $467 at Walmart
Made in the USA by Brooklyn Bedding for Allswell, the Allswell Luxe is a 12" mattress made with CertiPUR-US memory foams and individually wrapped springs, and it's rated medium-firm, which means it should be a better fit for side sleepers than the standard Allswell. And if you're after a king size mattress, today's your lucky day, as there's $132 off the Allswell Luxe king size, bringing the price down to $467 from $599. Prices are likely to go up soon due to tariffs, so now's a great time to buy this more top-rated mattress in a box.
User score: ★★★★ (570+ reviews)
