A smart bed could be your ticket to better sleep in 2025 — here are 3 I recommend

The smart bed industry has come on in leaps and bounds in the past year and it's only expected to grow as we head into 2025. Sleep Number, Eight Sleep and Tempur-Pedic are the brands behind this year's top-performing smart bed systems and we're exciting to see what they, and any newcomers, come up with next.

While our best mattresses of the year guide for all sleep types and budgets has beds to suit everyone, if you're curious about how technology can help you get the best quality sleep possible, we've got you covered.

As a sleep tech writer, I've been keeping a close eye on the best smart beds and mattresses on the market this year, hunting for the best mattress deals and best smart features available. With options that target snoring, are great for hot sleepers and give you real bang for your buck, these are the top three smart beds I recommend you consider buying as we head into the New Year...

1. Eight Sleep Pod 4: was from $2,449 now from $2,399 at Eight Sleep

The Pod 4 is the middle model in Eight Sleep's smart bed system suite of three. It is a smart mattress cover connected to a control hub and comes with dual-zone temperature regulation, thorough sleep tracking sensors and a built-in vibration alarm function, helping you sleep better and wake up more easily. Eight Sleep mattress sales are rare and even when they do come around they aren't always generous (discounts typically reach $250 max). There is currently $50 off, bringing a queen size to $2,599 (was $2,649). I've been testing the Eight Sleep Pod 4 this year and recommend it to year-round hot sleepers and anyone who wants to learn more about what happens to their body overnight. Due to its design (it fits over a separate mattress like a fitted sheet) it is also a great option for anyone who isn't ready to part ways with their existing mattress, but wants to give their sleep a tech-savvy upgrade. You will, however, have to pay a subscription fee to access all features via the Autopilot app, which we recommend you do if you want to make this a worthy purchase. This subscription also extends the standard two-year warranty to five years.

2. Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed: was from $3,399 now from $2,399 at Sleep Number

This 12" smart mattress comes with Sleep Number's signature adjustability, meaning that you can

set each side of the bed to different firmness levels using the brands' SleepIQ app, and it will respond to your movements during the night, adjusting the firmness accordingly to keep you comfy. The sensors in the mattress track your breathing and heart rate and the i8 will generate a SleepIQ score created from different sleep metrics. Its layers also feature some seriously cooling tech, in the form of six inches of CertiPUR-US certified ceramic gel-infused foam, designed to draw heat away from the body. We rated this mattress as the best value for money in our best smart beds and mattresses guide, and it currently has $1000 off in all sizes, bringing a queen down to $2,999 (was $3,999). Plus, it is a complete mattress and comes with no ongoing costs (unlike the Eight Sleep Pod) and you'll get a a 100-night sleep trial and 15-year limited warranty.