I love my $2,649 Eight Sleep pod, but this cooling bed fan is almost as good — and it's $1,560 cheaper this Prime Day
If I wasn't sleeping on the Eight Sleep Pod, this is the smart cooling mattress system I'd buy this Prime Day — up to $480 off now
While everyone's complaining about hot nights, I'm smugly sleeping on my Eight Sleep Pod 4, which cools my mattress surface down by up to 13°C before I jump into bed at night.
As the best smart bed you can buy online right now, the Eight Sleep Pod comes at a hefty expense. So, I've been on the hunt for cheaper alternatives in current Prime Day sleep deals.
Surprisingly, I'm not going to send you to Amazon for this deal (although, we are also tracking the latest Prime Day sleep deals.) In a rival Prime Day event this week, there's up to $480 off the 3 Dual Zone Climate Comfort Sleep System at BedJet.
BedJet 3 Dual Zone Climate Comfort Sleep System (queen): was $1,549 now $1,089 at BedJet
The BedJet is essentially a fan designed to deliver cool air directly beneath your sheets. This rapid air-based cooling system wicks away body heat and moisture in your bed so you and your partner can sleep comfortably. With dual control you can individually select the temperature of your side of the bed to suit your preferences. There's 30% off in BedJet's 'prime sale' cutting a queen size to $1,089 (was $1,549) --- that's less than half the price of the Eight Sleep pod. Single sleepers or couples with one hot sleeper can shop the twin size BedJet at $439 now (was $659). Yes, It's more of a splurge than non-smart cooling mattress pads (like this $31 Sleep Zone cool pad at Amazon), but Reddit users say the BedJet has saved them up to $50 a month on AC bills.
User score: ★★★★★ (1,180+ reviews)
Is the BedJet worth it?
Costing over $1,000, the BedJet will dent the bank account, so it's not an off the cuff purchase. But if you've tried our free cooling sleep hacks and are struggling to sleep in the heat, we think an investment like the BedJet is totally worth it.
This cooling bed fan works by blowing cool air under your bedsheets (but remember to dress your bed with cooling sheets for the best temperature regulation in summer.)
What do customers love about it? 83% of reviewers award the BedJet 3 five out of five stars. One US customer says: "I have never slept better." Another adds: "Our nightly sleep routine has changed all for the better! We feel more rested, don't wake in the night too hot or too cold, and our sheets feel cleaner!"
Any drawbacks? Some people note there are "a few design improvements" needed and say it lacks auto temperature adjustment (which you get with the more luxury Eight Sleep pod).
Want sleep tracking too? Try Eight Sleep...
Eight Sleep Pod 5 smart mattress cover (queen): was $3,049 now $2,849 at Eight Sleep
The Eight Sleep Pod 5 is the new upgrade on my beloved Pod 4. If you have the budget, I can assure you you won't regret splashing your cash on an Eight Sleep Pod 5. Complete with world-class water-based temperature control it automatically keeps you at the ideal sleep temperature all night long while sensors keep tabs on your sleep metrics, including sleep duration, sleep stages and heart rate, to give you a nightly sleep report. Eight Sleep mattress sales rarely cut big bucks off so the current $200 off the Eight Sleep Pod 5 is about as good as it gets, even during major sale periods like Black Friday.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.