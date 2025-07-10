I love my $2,649 Eight Sleep pod, but this cooling bed fan is almost as good — and it's $1,560 cheaper this Prime Day

While everyone's complaining about hot nights, I'm smugly sleeping on my Eight Sleep Pod 4, which cools my mattress surface down by up to 13°C before I jump into bed at night.

As the best smart bed you can buy online right now, the Eight Sleep Pod comes at a hefty expense. So, I've been on the hunt for cheaper alternatives in current Prime Day sleep deals.

Surprisingly, I'm not going to send you to Amazon for this deal (although, we are also tracking the latest Prime Day sleep deals.) In a rival Prime Day event this week, there's up to $480 off the 3 Dual Zone Climate Comfort Sleep System at BedJet.

BedJet 3 Dual Zone Climate Comfort Sleep System (queen): was $1,549 now $1,089 at BedJet

The BedJet is essentially a fan designed to deliver cool air directly beneath your sheets. This rapid air-based cooling system wicks away body heat and moisture in your bed so you and your partner can sleep comfortably. With dual control you can individually select the temperature of your side of the bed to suit your preferences. There's 30% off in BedJet's 'prime sale' cutting a queen size to $1,089 (was $1,549) --- that's less than half the price of the Eight Sleep pod. Single sleepers or couples with one hot sleeper can shop the twin size BedJet at $439 now (was $659). Yes, It's more of a splurge than non-smart cooling mattress pads (like this $31 Sleep Zone cool pad at Amazon), but Reddit users say the BedJet has saved them up to $50 a month on AC bills. User score: ★★★★★ (1,180+ reviews)

Is the BedJet worth it?

Costing over $1,000, the BedJet will dent the bank account, so it's not an off the cuff purchase. But if you've tried our free cooling sleep hacks and are struggling to sleep in the heat, we think an investment like the BedJet is totally worth it.

This cooling bed fan works by blowing cool air under your bedsheets (but remember to dress your bed with cooling sheets for the best temperature regulation in summer.)

What do customers love about it? 83% of reviewers award the BedJet 3 five out of five stars. One US customer says: "I have never slept better." Another adds: "Our nightly sleep routine has changed all for the better! We feel more rested, don't wake in the night too hot or too cold, and our sheets feel cleaner!"

Any drawbacks? Some people note there are "a few design improvements" needed and say it lacks auto temperature adjustment (which you get with the more luxury Eight Sleep pod).

Want sleep tracking too? Try Eight Sleep...