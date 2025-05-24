Sleep Number's cheapest smart mattress drops to $539 for Memorial Day — with built in sleep tracking and adjustable firmness

Sleep Number is known for manufacturing the most affordable smart beds on the market, and the c1 smart bed is the most budget-friendly model in its catalog. With 10% off all sizes, you can now save $99.90 on a queen c1 Smart Bed at Sleep Number, bringing the cost to $899.10 from $999.

Sleep Number is the brand behind the best-value tech-laden mattress in our best smart bed 2025 guide, the i8 smart bed. And the c1 is an even more economical pick from the brand favored by celebs and athletes.

This entry-level smart bed was previously excluded from sales due to its already budget price point. But Sleep Number has lifted that rule, applying a rare 10% discount in its Memorial Day mattress sale. Here's why you shouldn't sleep on this deal...

Sleep Number c1 smart bed: twin $599 now $539.10 at Sleep Number

We tried the c1 smart bed at the Sleep Number Store in Warrington, PA to see if it really lives up to what it promises budget-conscious shoppers. While our tester found the edges sturdy and felt comfortable and supported no matter how soft or firm she altered the bed, she notes motion isolation and temperature regulation could be improved. This means light sleepers with a restless partner and hot sleepers should think twice about the c1. But if you think it sounds like your entry point into the smart bed world, shop now for the lowest price. With 10% off, a queen is now $899.10 (was $999), which is outstanding value on a smart mattress. Free delivery, a 100-night trial and 15-year warranty are included too. User score: ★★★★½ (500+ reviews)

Sleep tracking and adjustable comfort for less

Built with customizable air chambers and laced with sensors despite its low price point, the c1 comes with the sleep tracking and adjustable firmness features found in smart beds higher up in Sleep Number's range.

This means you can manually adjust the feel of the bed on each side to find the ideal comfort for your sleep style and body type. During the night, the bed will adjust firmness every 30 minutes if it detects movement or changes in pressure on the surface.

On the sleep tracking front, built-in sensors monitor your heart rate, the amount of time it takes for you to fall asleep, and how often you toss and turn or get up at night. This information is translated into a nightly SleepIQ Score, which gives you an indication of how well you slept.

Sleep Number says a score of 65 or above indicates good sleep quality. Via the brand's app, you can also find suggestions on how to improve your sleep quality based on your personal metrics.

The beauty of sleep tracking smart beds like the Sleep Number c1 is that you can keep tabs on your sleep without having to put on any uncomfortable wearables at bedtime.

But, of course, you must make concessions at this low price. The c1 is just 8" thick and, our reviewer says, it "doesn't boast the pressure relief or cooling prowess found in our top recommendations for this year's best mattress overall."

