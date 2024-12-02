Side sleepers, hurry! These are the 3 top body pillows on sale this Cyber Monday

If you're a side sleeper craving full-body support, body pillows are your best bet. This is also the right time to get your hands on some of the top brands out there with excellent deals running through to Cyber Monday. As someone who's tracked bedding prices throughout the sales, my favorite deal is 25% off the Coop Original Body Adjustable Pillow at Coop Home Goods— a pillow that'll suit just about anyone.

Just like the best mattress will support your sleeping position, body pillows are designed to give you enhanced support and pressure relief especially for side sleepers. In fact, experts recommend them, with Dr Kevin Lees, director of chiropractic operations at The Joint Chiropractic says, “A body pillow can be used to hug and rest the top leg instead of a pillow between the knees. Some body pillows are a “J” or “U” shape, allowing the person to rest their head and neck on the same pillow.”

Today's Cyber Monday mattress sales are also seeing big discounts across bedding and pillows, so it's the perfect time for a complete bedroom upgrade. We’ve curated a list of all the sleep products designed to give you uninterrupted rest in the coming year.

1. Coop Original Body Adjustable Pillow: $99 $74.25 at Coop Home Goods

Coop Home Goods is a brand featured in this year's best pillow guide as their adjustable memory foam pillow and cooling Edencool+ deliver comfort and support for all sleepers at an affordable price. The Body Adjustable Pillow too is crafted from a similar blend of medium-firm memory foam and microfiber fill. The 54 inches tall pillow comes in a machine washable soft and breathable cover made of Lulltra fabric (a combination of polyester and rayon). We rate Coop Home Goods pillows and you can read our Coop Home Goods Original Pillow review to find out why. The body pillow comes with a 100-night sleep trial, 5 year warranty and free shipping. You can now get a 25% off on the pillow lowering the MSRP from $99 to $74.25.

2. Sleep Number Cool ComfortFit Body Pillow: $119 at Sleep Number

Are you a side sleeper who is prone to sleep hot? This Sleep Number ComfortFit cooling body pillow is what you need then. It is made from a blend of hypoallergenic and breathable down-alternative fibers and memory foam for contouring support. The outer polyester cover is not only cooling and soft-to-touch but also machine washable. While it doesn't come with a sleep trial, you can enjoy a 1-year warranty and free shipping. While the pillow itself isn't discounted for Cyber Monday, you can buy one for full price and get another for 50% off, which is a good deal if you share a bed with another side sleeper.