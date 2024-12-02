Should you buy a mattress topper from Amazon this Cyber Monday? I'm a sleep writer — here's my take

If you're shopping for cheap Cyber Monday mattress topper deals, I'm going to assume you're turning to Amazon. And I can see the retail giant's appeal: cheap prices, wide variety of options, and lightning-fast shipping. But do these perks mean you should buy a mattress topper from Amazon? What are the pros and cons of doing so? That’s exactly what I’m looking at here.

While you'll find some great deals on this year's best mattresses for all sleepers in today’s sale at Amazon, buying one of the best mattress toppers can boost your sleep set-up without you having to splurge on a new mattress. As bed toppers can save you from buying a new mattress, you may try to stretch your money even further by buying a cheaper one, but this may not be the best idea.

Here, I'll outline the pros and cons of buying a mattress topper in the Cyber Monday mattress sales from Amazon, while exploring the quality of their prices and models too. I'll also compare buying a mattress topper rom Amazon vs directly from the brand and which offers the best Cyber Monday deals overall.

Top 3 Amazon Cyber Monday mattress topper deals

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: from $419 $233.99 at Amazon

In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review, we were impressed buy the cooler successor of the original Tempur-Adapt Topper (which is No 1 in our best memory foam mattress topper guide. We've singled this Amazon deal out for two good reasons: 1) it offers a cheaper price than Tempur-Pedic; and 2) it has better benefits than Tempur-Pedic. While Tempur-Pedic are selling a queen for $519 with no returns, Amazon are selling a queen for $249.99 that's returnable until February 2025.

2. Sleep Innovations Dual Layer 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper: from $109.99 $62 at Amazon

One of the best cheap mattress toppers on Amazon thanks to a foam-and-pillow-top hybrid design, the Dual Layer Mattress Topper boasts over 22,000 five star user reviews. Currently, a queen is 40% off and reduced to $84 (down from $139.99). Benefits include free shipping and it's returnable until January 31, 2025.

3. Casper Comfy Mattress Topper: from $219 $197.10 at Amazon

In our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review, testers said this topper offers cool, cushioning comfort for side sleepers. While Casper offers an official 30-night sleep trial and 5-year warranty for this topper, Amazon offers cheaper prices and it's returnable until January 31, 2025. At Casper, a queen is currently $269.10 (MSRP:$299), but the same size is now $225 at Amazon.

Amazon Mattress Topper Deals: Price

Amazon always offers deals for Cyber Monday, including on mattress toppers. One of the perks of buying from Amazon over buying directly from a brand is the cheaper prices. You'll often find Amazon selling mattress toppers at a discounted or lower price than the brands are selling them for.

There are often deals on Casper and Tempur-Pedic toppers on Amazon that offers lower prices than if you were to buy from Casper or Tempur-Pedic themselves. For example, while the Casper Comfy Topper is almost always 10% off at Casper but up to 34% off at Amazon.

Amazon Mattress Topper Deals: Benefits

While Amazon can offer lower prices, brands tend to offer the best benefits. For example, while Amazon usually offer free returns for around 30 to 100 days, brands offer official sleep trials that allow you to use and sleep on your new topper for a number of weeks or months before deciding whether you want to return.

Also, warranty and return policies tend to be fuzzier than brand policies. Policies can vary depending on whether a topper is sold by Amazon or a third-party seller. Also many mattress toppers on Amazon can sometimes mention a trial and warranty policy in the main copy, but be wary: manufacturers, suppliers and others often provide what you see in the description and this information isn't always verified by Amazon.

However, Casper does offer the benefit of free and speedy shipping, especially if you're a Prime member in need of next-day delivery. While some brands take up to five to seven days to ship and deliver toppers, you may have to wait longer or pre-order on high-demand items.

Amazon Mattress Topper Deals: Brands

While not all mattress topper brands are on Amazon, the majority are (even luxury brands). Popular, reputable brands such as Casper, Helix, and Saatva all sell their mattress toppers on Amazon, as well as lesser known, more budget-friendly brands such as Sleep Innovations and Best Price. There are also some mattress toppers that are of lower quality but are sold at ridiculously low prices and bolstered by fake reviews and ratings, so please do your research.

You'll also find discontinued or sold-out models on Amazon, such the Lucid Gel Mattress Topper (which is sold out on Lucid Mattress's website). However, just because a popular mattress topper is sold on Amazon, it doesn't mean you should buy it from there. For example, Saatva currently sells three of their mattress toppers on Amazon, but their sold at the same prices. But at east when you buy from Saatva, you'll definitely get the benefits of free shipping, 180-night sleep trial, and 1-year warranty.

Amazon Mattress Topper Deals: Pros & cons

Pros of buying a mattress topper from Amazon

✅ Cheaper prices: You'll often find a bigger discount and lower prices on mattress toppers at Amazon than at the brand's website.

✅ More options: The beauty of Amazon is that it offers a wide variety of mattress toppers from different brands to suit all types of budgets.

✅ Fast shipping: Amazon usually ships their mattress toppers the same day as you order them, with next-day delivery often available for Prime members.

Cons of buying a mattress topper from Amazon

❌ Policies aren't always clear: Warranty and return policies can be fuzzy, especially if sold by a third-party seller.

❌ Not all products are of high quality: You'll find a wide range of mattress toppers at Amazon, but some are of lower quality than mattress toppers from more reputable brands.

❌ Not all deals are better: When the price matches the brand's prices, always go for the brand.