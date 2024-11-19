Should you buy a mattress in closeout Black Friday sales? I'm a deals writer, here's my take

Some of the biggest discounts we've seen all year on our top-rated mattresses are popping up in Black Friday closeout sales, like 50% off the Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition smart bed at Sleep Number. This means that the mattress is likely being discontinued, seeing a huge drop in price. But is it risky business buying your next bed in a final sale?

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs takes a lot of consideration. And, while price can be a major factor, it shouldn't be the be all or end all of your decision making process. You should also factor in your sleeping position, how you like your bed to feel, and whether you need any specific features for a comfortable night's sleep, like cooling technology. However, when you see major discounts on top mattress brands, it can be tempting to quickly click purchase.

But there are a few things to consider when it comes to closeout Black Friday mattress sales, like the risk of buying a bed without returns or a sleep trial. We'll be weighing up the pros and cons so you can be sure of your purchase, before listing the best closeout mattress deals we've seen so far this Black Friday.

What is a closeout Black Friday sale?

A closeout sale is when mattress manufacturers offer deep discounts on older, end-of-line products, i.e. products that they are no longer manufacturing. Some brands will offer even deeper discounts for Black Friday, capitalizing on the added traffic around this period to clear out some of that older stock. Once a mattress is sold out in a closeout sale, it is unlikely to ever come back into stock again.

Buying a mattress in a closeout Black Friday sale: Pros

You'll get the lowest price

Closeout mattresses will have some of the lowest prices you'll find on the biggest mattress brands, usually beating the discounts offered on current line products by some margin. This is because brands will try to get rid of old stock, especially if the model is being discontinued.

For example, Sleep Number is one of the leading brands in the smart bed industry, with mattresses costing upwards of $2,500. But currently, in a closeout sale, the Sleep Number 360 iLE smart bed is now 50% off, saving you an incredible $2,749.50 — bringing the price down to $2,749.50 (was $5,499), the biggest discount currently being offered by the brand.

You might get some freebies thrown in

Black Friday is already a great time to refresh your whole bedroom, thanks to the Black Friday bedding sales. But in closeout sales, it's even more common to see free accessories or bedding included in closeout mattress sales.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tempur-Pedic is currently offering $300 worth of free accessories with a purchase of a closeout mattress, giving you the choice of free TEMPUR-Cloud pillows, ProAir breathable sheets, or even Luxe Egyptian cotton sheets.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

It's your last chance to get that model

If you've had your eye on a particular mattress and see it in a closeout sale, the chances are you won't see that mattress again. Not only will it likely be your last chance to get a specific mattress, but it will also be your last chance to get it at that price.

It's possible third-party retailers, like Amazon and Mattress Firm, will continue to sell old stock of discontinued mattresses, but you can't guarantee the prices will match that of the closeout sale by the manufacturer, so it's worth acting quickly.

Buying a mattress in a closeout Black Friday sale: Cons

You won't be able to return the mattress

The biggest negative of buying a closeout mattress is that you most likely won't be able to return it if its not to your liking. Most closeout sales stipulate that all sales are final, significantly increasing the risk to you as the customer.

Most closeout mattresses are still protected by warranty though, so if you notice a defect, or if the mattress doesn't match the product description, you should still be able to return it for a replacement or refund.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You won't get a sleep trial

Many of the major online mattress brands offer a sleep trial period to make sure that the mattress is for you. This can vary from 100 nights to a whole year, during which time you can return the mattress no questions asked, usually for a full refund.

This offers customers major peace of mind, especially if they are unable to see to mattress before buying. Part of the 'all sales are final' stipulation unfortunately is that you won't get a sleep trial, so make sure you are 100% certain it's the mattress for you before buying.

There could be a good reason its an end-of-line product

If a manufacturer has decided to stop selling a certain mattress, there could be a good reason for that. Maybe it has certain common defects, or has been poorly received by other customers.

It's worth being extra vigilant about checking customer reviews if a mattress is in a closeout sale, to avoid getting bit by an obvious flaw. However, sometimes brands discontinue a product for other reasons, like a lack of materials or a change in supplier, so it's not always down to a bad reception.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Should you buy a mattress in a closeout Black Friday sale?

Buy a mattress in a closeout Black Friday sale if...

✅ You want the cheapest price for a top-quality mattresses: A closeout mattress will always be cheaper than buying a current line model, and this is especially true when it comes to Black Friday sales. Brands will often capitalize on Black Friday sales hype, by reducing their closeout items even further to clear out old stock.

✅ You already know which mattress you want: If you're already certain on the mattress you need, then there's not much to lose by going for a closeout mattress.

✅ You're buying for a guest bed: If you're purchasing a mattress for a bed that won't be your every night bed, then it's not too risky to opt for a mattress that might not meet your exact needs.

Don't buy a mattress in a closeout sale if...

❌ You're not sure if it's the right mattress for you: Buying a high-end mattress is still a huge investment, even with the significant savings offered by Black Friday sales. If you have any doubts about the mattress you've selected, you're better off buying a non-closeout model that comes with a sleep trial.

❌ You're on a tight budget: If you're on a tight budget, buying a closeout mattress might seem like a sensible option but the risk involved is high. If the mattress ends up not meeting your needs, you'll be stuck and could cause further headaches and costs down the road. Instead, browse our best cheap mattress guide to find a budget bed that's right for you.

Top Black Friday closeout mattress deals today

1. 2023 TEMPUR-breeze°: was from $3,999 $2,799.30 at Tempur-Pedic

The previous generation breeze mattress features advanced cooling technology and pressure-relieving materials, ensuring you get a comfortable nights sleep even if you frequently find yourself waking up due to overheating. The Phase Change materials provide active cooling that react to your body temperature throughout the night. It also features a cool-to-the-touch cover that instantly helps you cool down when getting into bed. If heat is a problem for you then you'll love this innovative mattress. Tempur-Pedic is a reputable mattress brand, often featuring in our buying guides, like the Tempur-Adapt mattress in our best memory foam mattress guide. Buy the Tempur-Breeze in the closeout Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sales and you'll save 30% and get $300 worth of accessories thrown in for free, making a queen size $3,149.30 (was $4,499). While you won't be able to return a mattress, you will get a 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery.

2. Tempur-Pedic 2023 LUXEbreeze Firm: was from $5,499 $3,849.30 at Tempur-Pedic

If you prefer a firmer mattress and suffer from overheating the Tempur-Pedic LUXEbreeze line offers the perfect option — the LUXEbreeze firm. This mattress features all the revolutionary cooling features of the regular Breeze mattress, along with superior support and a firm feel for those who sleep on their back or stomach. It's also available in a medium firmness option. It's TEMPUR-CM+ comfort layer offers even greater comfort supported by 1,000+ coils that sit underneath. Buy now to get 30% off and $300 worth of premium accessories, but be weary that it's selling out fast, with only a queen size and king size available.