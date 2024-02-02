Saatva's best mattress for back pain is up to $569 off this weekend, but should you wait for Presidents' Day sales?

Saatva has launched a new flash sale, which means you can save as much as $569 on its best mattress for back pain. Right now you can buy a queen size Saatva RX mattress for $2,801 from $3,295. This is a considerable saving of $494 — but could we see bigger savings if we wait for the Presidents’ Day mattress sales ?

The Saatva Rx has had a huge price drop as part of its Groundhog Day weekend sale. As well as a heavily discounted price, you’ll also receive Saatva’s industry-leading benefits, such as free White Glove Delivery, which includes the set up of your new mattress and the removal of your old one, plus a 365 night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

The Saatva Rx is considerably more expensive than its more recognizable sibling, the Saatva Classic, which we deem to be the best mattress in the world right now. However, the Saatva Rx offers specialized support and pressure relief for back pain sufferers, which is why we count is as one of the best mattress for back pain.

The current price drop equates to 15% off the MSRP, which is one of the best prices we've ever seen on this model. But could holding off for Presidents’ Day mean even greater savings? Let’s find out.

Saving: Up to $569 Summary: The Saatva Rx is our best mattress for back pain, thanks to its keen blend of pressure relief and spinal support. While the Saatva Classic stands up against normal aches and pains (you can read our Saatva Classic mattress review here), the Rx is a specialized model that targets significant back ailments, like sciatica, arthritis and scoliosis. So, as well as Saatva's signature lumbar crown - a gel-infused memory foam layer - you'll also find the Unique Therapeutic Support Core feature, which is designed to provide contouring relief as you move around in bed, helping to boost circulation and to prevent painful pressure build-up. During our Saatva Rx mattress hands-on review, our lead tester was impressed with the mattress' outstanding support and found that it significantly relieved pressure across her shoulders, hips and knees. You don't get the same customizable firmness options that you get with the Saatva Classic, but you will get excellent temperature regulation and blissful relief for most back and joint issues. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White Glove Delivery (with old mattress removal) Price history: Right now you can save up to $569 on the Saatva Rx, which is one of the best discounts we've ever seen on this specialist model. We keep a close eye on any Saatva mattress sales,and have seen discounts on the Rx in the region of $400. Should you hold off and see if you can get a better deal in the Presidents' Day sales? The answer comes down to what mattress size you're buying. $1,696 is a fairly standard price for a twin, but a saving of $596 on a cal king is one of the best discounts we've seen. You can buy a queen size Saatva RX mattress for $2,801, which considerable saving of $494, making now an excellent time to buy.

What is the best type of mattress for back pain?

It's a common misconception that when it comes to the best mattress for back pain, it's a case of the firmer the better. How firm your mattress should be will depend on a number of factors, including your specific back ailment, your sleep position and your body type.

Generally, the best mattress for back pain will be a medium-firm to firm mattress that keeps your spine in correct alignment but with enough soothing pressure relief that the rest of your body is also comfortably supported. You'll also want to make sure that your mattress is easy to move around in, so look for a mattress with adaptive layers but without too much sinkage or else you may risk further injury by heaving yourself from one position to another (the Saatva Classic is a mattress that you sleep 'on' as opposed to sink into).

Finally, the best mattress for back pain will offer outstanding motion isolation (no painful jolts every time your bedfellow shifts positions) and excellent temperature regulation to ensure that you are comfortably cool all night long.