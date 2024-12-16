Quick! Save up to $569 on the Saatva RX mattress — lowest price of the year
Save up to $658 on Saatva's top mattress for back pain — that's better than Black Friday
Saatva just dropped a rare 15% off mattress sale, which brings the price of its top-rated mattress for back pain, the Saatva RX, down to its lowest price of the year. For today only, you can buy a queen Saatva RX for $2,801 at Saatva (was $3,295.) That equates to a saving of up to $569, beating the $400 off all mattress sizes we saw during Black Friday.
The Saatva Classic tops this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers and budgets and is suitable for general aches and pains, while the Saatva RX is the brand's luxury solution to back pain. It comes in one firmness option (medium-firm) and contains gel-infused memory foam that contours to your body while you sleep.
After testing it, we deem the Saatva RX to be the best mattress for back pain you can buy, boasting outstanding pressure relief specifically for those with chronic back conditions, such as scoliosis and sciatica. It's a premium mattress with a premium price tag of $3,295 at full MSRP, but today's Saatva mattress sale means you can buy it at the lowest price of the year.
The Saatva RX
Was from: $1,995
Now from: $1,696
Saving: up to $658 at Saatva
Summary: Like the best hybrid mattresses, the Saatva RX is crafted from a combination of coils and top-quality foams for optimum support. However, unlike many hybrid mattresses, the Saatva RX boasts outstanding pressure relief specifically for those who experience chronic back pain and joint issues, including arthritis, sciatica and scoliosis. During our Saatva RX mattress review, our lead tester, who experiences mild scoliosis, scored the RX highly across all key areas of performance, including pressure relief, edge support, temperature regulation. Crucially, she felt an improvement in her back pain. While the Saatva Classic is an excellent choice for general aches and pains (for testing data check out our Saatva Classic mattress review,) the Saatva RX contains Saatva’s unique Therapeutic Support Core, which constantly adjusts itself to the shape of your body as you change positions in bed. Add the brand’s patented Lumbar Zone Quilting and a gel-infused memory foam and you've got deep, blissful pressure relief exactly where it's needed - along the spine and lumbar.
Price history: Saatva's recent Black Friday mattress sale took a straight $400 off all sizes of the RX, which brought a queen down to $2,895 (was $3,295.) However, as a premium priced mattress, today's 15% off flash sale means a deeper saving on the more expensive beds in Saatva's line-up and brings a queen down to $2,801 - that's the lowest price of the year.
Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery and old mattress removal
Need a cheaper mattress for back pain? Try this deal instead...
DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: was from $1,130 $419 at DreamCloud
The Saatva RX is a premium mattress and a big investment, even taking into account today's discount of up to $658. For those on a tighter budget who experience back pain, we recommend the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, providing outstanding lumbar support for most sleepers. Our lead tester for our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review rated it at 8 out of 10 for firmness and praised its full body support. Temperature is regulated thanks to a cashmere blend cover and individually wrapped coils, while edge support and motion isolation are excellent. An evergreen DreamCloud mattress sale brings a price of a queen down to $665 from $1,613, that's excellent value.
