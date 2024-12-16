Quick! Save up to $569 on the Saatva RX mattress — lowest price of the year

The Saatva RX

Summary: Like the best hybrid mattresses, the Saatva RX is crafted from a combination of coils and top-quality foams for optimum support. However, unlike many hybrid mattresses, the Saatva RX boasts outstanding pressure relief specifically for those who experience chronic back pain and joint issues, including arthritis, sciatica and scoliosis. During our Saatva RX mattress review, our lead tester, who experiences mild scoliosis, scored the RX highly across all key areas of performance, including pressure relief, edge support, temperature regulation. Crucially, she felt an improvement in her back pain. While the Saatva Classic is an excellent choice for general aches and pains (for testing data check out our Saatva Classic mattress review,) the Saatva RX contains Saatva’s unique Therapeutic Support Core, which constantly adjusts itself to the shape of your body as you change positions in bed. Add the brand’s patented Lumbar Zone Quilting and a gel-infused memory foam and you've got deep, blissful pressure relief exactly where it's needed - along the spine and lumbar.

Price history: Saatva's recent Black Friday mattress sale took a straight $400 off all sizes of the RX, which brought a queen down to $2,895 (was $3,295.) However, as a premium priced mattress, today's 15% off flash sale means a deeper saving on the more expensive beds in Saatva's line-up and brings a queen down to $2,801 - that's the lowest price of the year.

Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery and old mattress removal