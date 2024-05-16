Does Purple make a mattress topper and what are the 3 best alternatives?

If you've been searching online for a Purple mattress topper, you're not alone. It seems as though the world and its wife wants a taste of Purple's GelFlex Grid tech magic for a fraction of the price of the brand's famous boxed beds.

We know from testing that Purple makes some of this year's best mattresses for comfort, support, pressure relief and temperature regulation. But does that mattress technology extend to a Purple mattress topper?

Here we look at the brand's plans for an official bed topper, plus our top three alternatives to Purple's GelFlex Grid-equipped mattresses that you can buy ahead of this year's Memorial Day mattress sales. Here's what you need to know...

Does Purple make a mattress topper?

The best mattress toppers can offer sleepers high-quality comfort without having to splurge on a brand new mattress. Purple offers a selection of mattresses, pillows, bed frames, and bedding, but unfortunately it doesn't make a mattress topper as of yet.

According to an article on the Purple mattress website , the brand has no plans to create a bed topper just yet but will let those who subscribe to their newsletter know if they ever do.

Can you put a topper on a Purple mattress?

While you can add your favourite mattress topper to a Purple mattress, the brand's mattresses are not designed to have a bed topper placed on them. This is because their softflex knit cover is designed to offer a breathable, soft sleep surface while their movement-adapting Purple GelFlex Grid offers pressure relief and temperature regulation for a cooler sleep.

However, Purple mattresses aren't the cheapest beds, so those who want to experience the comfort and support of a Purple mattress for a fraction of the price will be disappointed to learn that Purple doesn't make a mattress topper.

However, there are some mattress topper alternatives that can offer Purple's cooling properties and signature balance between support and comfort.

The 3 best Purple mattress topper alternatives

1. Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper: was from $179.99 $125.99 at Amazon

Our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review panel found this to be one of the most affordable mattress toppers you'll come across for premium cooling, making it an excellent choice for hot sleepers looking for something similar to Purple's heat-dissipating grid design. Right now, there's a limited time 30% off deal on this topper at Amazon, reducing the price to $174.99 for a queen (was $249.99).

2. Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $49.99 $37.49 at Lucid Mattress

One of the best memory foam mattress toppers for those on a budget, the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper impressed our testers for our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review with its low price. Like Purple mattresses, this topper uses foam and gel infusions to dissipate heat and provide pressure relief. A flash sale at Lucid Mattress takes 25% off with the code FLASH25. This discounts a queen 2" topper to $52.49 (MSRP: $69.99).