How much is a zero gravity mattress and are they worth the price?

By elevating the head and feet, zero gravity mattresses help create a feeling of weightlessness that can quickly soothe back and joint pain. They're very comfortable, but they have a reputation for being very expensive. So how much do zero gravity beds cost and are they worth the price?

A zero gravity bed consists of an adjustable base and compatible mattress. Many of this year's best mattresses for all budgets are suitable for use with a zero gravity bed base, but the adjustable base itself is a specialist buy and the prices can be eye-opening. But if physical discomfort is disrupting your sleep, then the neutral pressure relief delivered by a zero gravity mattress might be worth the investment.

With both adjustable bases and compatible mattresses already reduced in thes month's Memorial Day mattress sales, now is a good time to invest in a zero gravity mattress. Here we'll explore the price of a zero gravity mattress, what you'll get for your money, and whether these coveted beds are worth it for your sleep health.

What is a zero gravity mattress?

Zero gravity beds use adjustable bed frames that place the body into what is known as the zero gravity sleep position. This is when your head and torso are raised to roughly a 120-degree angle, with the legs elevated to roughly a 45-degree angle, knees bent.

This 'neutral position' places the head and feet above the heart, giving the body a weightless feel (hence, zero gravity). In this position the body is fully supported but pressure is relieved.

(Image credit: Getty)

A zero gravity mattress achieves this position using an adjustable bed base. These bed bases are capable of being raised at the head and feet, often with numerous angles to choose from. Many of these bed bases have a preset zero gravity position, so you just need to press a button and get comfortable.

Adjustable bed bases don't need to be used with specialist mattresses, but they do need a suitable mattress – any old bed won't do. That means if you plan on buying a zero gravity bed base, you might need to replace your mattress. However, many mattresses are compatible with adjustable bases, os it should be easy enough to find one that suits your needs.

Who would benefit from a zero gravity mattress?

The zero gravity position helps you achieve a sense of weightlessness by taking pressure off the lumbar region. Research suggests the lack of tension in the zero gravity position can reduce neck and back pain, whether it's a chronic issue or an occasional problem.

The elevated angle of the zero gravity position can also help limit snoring by opening up the airway for easier breathing. Studies also suggest that a zero gravity bed might help those with sleep apnea, a disruptive sleep disorder caused by the throat relaxing and reducing airflow to the lungs.

Sleeping in the zero gravity position can also improve circulation, reduce swelling in the legs, and even improve digestion. In addition, it's just a comfortable position to sleep in (and relax in, if you like to read in bed). For a full rundown on the zero gravity position, head across to our guide to zero gravity beds.

A zero gravity bed might be worth it for you if:

You suffer from back pain

You suffer from joint pain

You snore

You have sleep apnea

You experience indigestion at night

You struggle to get comfortable in bed

You have high blood pressure

You like to sit and read in bed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How much does a zero gravity mattress cost?

Prices for a zero gravity bed base typically range from $700 to $2,500 for a queen size, although there are options on either side of that price bracket. The total cost will also depend on whether you're buying a bed base with a mattress, or just the base by itself.

At the cheapest end of the scale are adjustable bed bases with limited position available and no extra features. These beds can recline and elevate, often featuring a preset zero gravity position. You can buy these bed frames from brands such as DreamCloud, Nectar, and Saatva.

On the other end of the scale are the best smart beds and mattresses. These smart designs feature zero gravity positioning among a host of other features, including smart cooling, sleep tracking, and even adjustable firmness. Brands such as Tempur-Pedic and Sleep Number make these types of smart zero gravity beds.

While there are affordable zero gravity beds available, this is never going to be a cheap buy, especially if you want a good quality build and motor. However, if you're happy to invest in one of the best bed frames with zero gravity positioning, it should last for a long time.

How long does a zero gravity bed last?

A zero gravity bed consists of two parts, an adjustable bed frame and a suitable mattress, with the bed frame typically outlasting the mattress. A zero gravity bed frame should last upwards of 10 years – Puffy suggests its adjustable bed frame lasts for between 10 and 20 years, so you can expect a similar longevity from other brands.

We recommend replacing your mattress roughly every six to 10 years. However, it's important to listen to what your body tells you, especially if you need a bed to help with back pain. if your bed no longer feels supportive, even if you've had it for less than six years, it might be time to look for a replacement.

Bottom line: are zero gravity mattresses worth it?

Zero gravity beds place you in a 'neutral' position, reducing pressure and tension on the body to limit aches and pains, improve circulation, and reduce snoring. They can be expensive but if you're struggling with sleep deprivation, a zero gravity mattress might help you achieve a better night's rest.

However, a zero gravity bed isn't a definite cure for sleep issues, and there's no guarantee it will work for you. If you're operating on a tight budget, one of the best mattresses for back pain might be a better purchase. Zero gravity beds can also be restrictive for combination sleepers who like to move around in the night.

But if you're looking to replace your entire sleep setup and you've been struggling with any of the problems below, a zero gravity bed could be worth the investment. Beyond the health benefits, adjustable beds are also just comfortable to sleep and relax in.