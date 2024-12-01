Last chance! Helix's cooling mattress topper is 27% off in extended Black Friday deal

As a sleep writer, I've been intrigued with Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper's innovative hybrid design — which is why I was so pleased to see that its Black Friday discount is still live. Today, you can still save 27% on the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper with code TOMS40 at Helix Sleep, with a queen down to $364.09 (was $498.75).

Helix's deluxe beds can be found in this year's best mattress guide, but the GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper allows you to experience the brand's signature premium comfort for less. While a lot of the best mattress toppers feature an all-foam design, GlacioTex Premium combines both foam and small, flexible springs (called "microcoils") for a balance of comfort and support.

This is one of the best Black Friday mattress topper sales we've seen this year, and our exclusive Tom's Guide discount means you're getting a cheaper deal than the standard, non-exclusive discount. This sale won't be extended however for the Cyber Monday mattress sale, so we recommend taking advantage before one of the best Black Friday mattress deals disappears.

Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper

Was from: $373.75

Now from: $272.84

Saving: Up to $151.53 with code TOMS40 at Helix Sleep



Summary: The Helix GlacioTex Premium Topper has a unique hybrid design that features both pressure-reliving memory foam and a tier of supportive steel microcoils. The cover is also made out of GlacioTex — a heat-dissipating NASA-developed cooling fabric — for a refreshing sleep. One of our mattress testers got the chance to try out this luxe cooling topper for our Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper hands-on review, and it's left her impressed. The topper is available in either Luxury Plus or Luxury Firm, and she opted for the latter. She felt the luxury firm model provided body-contouring support and comfort, and felt its plushness was worth the luxury price tag. She also commented that the plushness still provided an ease of movement and never made her feel like she was sinking too far into it (a positive worth considering if you're a restless sleeper). Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 1-year warranty | Free shipping and returns Price history: Currently, the non-exclusive Black Friday deal knocks a queen to $374.07 (MSRP: $498.75), but our exclusive discount code TOMS27 takes it to $364.09. Helix rarely go over their standard 20% to 25% discount, so this is a deal not to miss.

