I’ve slept on firm and soft memory foam mattresses — here’s which one you should buy

While many of us associate memory foam with a softer, cushioned feel, this mattress material has plenty of versatility. From the super soft to the rock hard, finding the right firmness can ensure you get the perfect mattress for your sleep needs.

Mattress firmness quick guide We rate mattress firmness on a scale of 1-10, with one indicating soft and 10 hard. Mattress firmness is subjective, so consider these ratings a guideline, rather than an exact description.

I know this better than most. My team and I have tested a wide range of beds to find this year's best mattresses for all sleep styles, including all the latest memory foam mattresses. I've had a chance to sleep on both firm and soft memory foam mattresses, so I know that despite a similar build, these beds have a very different appeal.

My recommendation? As a stomach sleeper who likes to move around, I'll always opt for the even support of a firm memory foam mattress. But the superior cushioning of a soft memory foam has its own benefits, particularly for side sleepers. So which is the best memory foam mattress for you? In this guide I'll break down soft vs firm memory foam, to help you decide.

What is a firm memory foam mattress?

Firm memory foam mattresses sit at the top end of the mattress firmness scale, within the eight to 10 bracket. These mattresses have little 'sink': when you press against the foam, it offers resistance.

The best firm mattresses provide support from edge-to-edge, with a sturdy and even sleep surface. This is great at keeping your lumbar region aligned, helping prevent back ache. However, while firm memory foam typically has slight cushioning, it rarely offers the pressure relief you'd expect (or require) from a softer bed.

(Image credit: Future)

I tested the Plank Firm Mattress for over a month (I've also had a chance to get hands-on with the Siena memory Foam Mattress). We rated this double sided mattress as an eight on the Firm side and a nine out of 10 on the Extra Firm side — it's the firmest mattress our team has tested. Learn more with our Plank Firm mattress review.

Plank Firm Mattress: was from $749 $561.75 at Plank Firm

With two sides to choose from (both at the top end of the firmness scale), the Plank Firm is unusual for an all-foam mattress. An evergreen 25% off sale reduces a queen size to $999 (was $1,332) and it comes with a 120-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty. For the best price, keep an eye out for the 30% off deal Plank offers around major sales days.

What is a soft memory foam mattress?

Most of us associate all-foam mattresses with a softer feel — this popular material is best known for its 'hug' effect. Press your hand into a softer memory foam bed and the material will quickly give way to the pressure, before contouring to the shape of your hand.

Cushioning the touch points (the areas where your body pushes into the mattress), softer foam mattresses really excel at pressure relief. However, this softness does have its downsides. You might find yourself 'sinking' into a memory foam mattress, which can cause your body to twist uncomfortably.

(Image credit: Zinus)

I tested the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress for more than three weeks (I've also got hands-on with medium memory foam mattresses, such as the Nectar Classic). This budget-friendly all-foam mattress is around a five out of 10 on the firmness scale. Learn more in our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review.

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: was from $399 $249 at Zinus

The super-squishy Zinus foams wrap you up in a cozy hug, with impressive pressure relief. The price is also impressive, as regular discounts knock a queen size Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress from $599 to just $499.

Firm vs soft memory foam mattresses: brands & prices

Plank and Siena both offer firm memory foam mattresses

Tempur-Pedic is known for its softer foam mattresses

Firmness has little impact on price

The Plank Firm markets itself as the "firmest, flattest" mattress, so if it's an extra hard feel you're after, this is a good starting point. A cheaper alternative is the Siena, which you can learn about in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review.

Perhaps the best-known soft memory foam mattress brand is Tempur-Pedic. Tempur-Pedic pioneered memory foam as a mattress material and it's the gooey, cushioned Tempur-Material that many of us associate with memory foam. Check out our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress review to learn more.

Some brands allow you to choose the firmness of your memory foam mattress — Saatva offers both the all-foam Contour5 and Loom & Leaf mattresses in two different feels.

Memory foam mattress prices vary significantly, with budget-friendly and premium mattresses available in soft and firm feels. Like all the best mattresses in a box, regular mattress sales can help you find the right mattress in your price bracket.

Firm vs soft memory foam mattresses: comfort & support

Firm foams have ample support for stomach and back sleepers

Soft foams provide cozy cushioning for side sleepers

But both feels should offer pressure relief and support

You notice the difference between a firm and a soft memory foam mattress the second you lie down. However, first impressions aren't everything and it can take several weeks to adjust to a new mattress. Opt for a mattress with a sleep trial, so you can familiarize yourself with the mattress before making a financial commitment.

Firm memory foam mattresses shouldn't feel like sleeping on a hardwood floor — although that might be your initial impression. Without any sink, firm mattresses support the body from the shoulders down. That makes them good for front sleepers (the best mattresses for stomach sleepers tend to have a firm feel) as well as some back sleepers.

(Image credit: Future)

Even the hardest foam mattresses are still foam, so there is some degree of cushioning. It took a few weeks sleeping on the Plank Firm to soften up the memory foam, but eventually I could feel it contour to my joints... slightly. This was enough pressure relief on my back or front, but if I rolled onto my side in the night, I woke up with a numb arm.

And it's easy to roll around on a firm mattress. There's no 'hug' to hold onto you, so it's almost like tossing and turning on a carpeted floor. This was a benefit for me, as I hate feeling 'trapped' in a mattress. But if you like a cozy and cradling 'embrace', you're likely to prefer the contouring of a softer mattress.

(Image credit: Zinus)

This contouring is particularly good for side sleepers, as it can cushion the shoulders, hips and knees. But even a soft memory foam mattress should provide support — although you might have to sink through a few layers of cushioned foam to get there. This sinking can cause issues depending on your sleep style and body type. On a soft memory foam mattress I found my hips sank more than the rest of my body, causing my spine to become uncomfortably twisted.

Beyond sleep position, there are a few performance aspects to consider. Firmer memory foam mattresses tend to have stronger edge support (I couldn't sleep on the edge of my soft foam mattress without worrying I'd slip off) but slow-moving soft foams often have better motion isolation, which can help you sleep soundly if you share a bed.

Firm vs soft memory foam mattresses: temperature regulation

Firmness can affect temperature regulation...

... but it's just one in a number of factors

Hybrid mattresses are better overall at cooling

Memory foam mattresses have a reputation for sleeping warm, with the dense foams absorbing heat during the night (the best hybrid mattresses have better temperature regulation overall). Overheating can cause you to toss and turn, disrupting your sleep and leading to some stuffy mornings. But does mattress firmness make a difference to sleep temperature?

Firmness can impact temperature, but it's just one factor in a series of influences. As a general rule, firmer memory foams are expected to sleep cooler, as the lack of 'hug' means less warmth gets trapped between the mattress and your body.

However, if you're a hot sleeper it's better to prioritize cooling tech over firmness (from my experience, the mega-firm Plank Firm could sleep warm.) The best cooling mattresses come in a variety of feels and designs, using materials such as GlacioTex covers to keep temperatures down.

Firm vs soft memory foam mattresses: which should you buy?

Buy a firm memory foam mattress if...

✅ You sleep on your stomach: Stomach sleepers like me can benefits from the even support of a firmer memory foam. These mattresses keep the lumbar region and hips aloft, reducing pressure on the spine.

✅ You like to change position in the night: You sleep on top of a firm mattress, which makes movement much easier. If you don't like fighting to switch positions, opt for a firmer feel.

✅ You want sturdy edges: While a firmer feel won't guarantee strong edge support, you can typically expect a firm mattress to be stronger at the sides than a memory foam with a lot of sink.

Buy a soft memory foam mattress if:

✅ You sleep on your side: Side sleepers need cushioning at the shoulders, hips and knees to prevent pressure build-up. You'll find significantly more cushioning with a softer memory foam than a firm mattress.

✅ You like to feel cradled in the night: Enjoy the snuggly, cozy feeling of sinking into a mattress? A softer memory foam will ooze around the body to keep you in a close embrace as you sleep.

✅ You need superior pressure relief: It's not just side sleepers who can benefit from the superior pressure relief of a cushioned mattress. Softer foams are good for relieving aches across the body.