This is how long it takes for a new mattress to soften, plus what to do if it doesn't

If your brand new mattress feels too firm, you're probably wondering how long it will take to soften up. While some mattresses are comfortable from the first night, others need some time to break in. But exactly how long does it take to soften a new mattress?

We know from testing each bed in our best mattresses 2024 guide that some mattresses take some time to break in. Even the most high-quality mattresses may feel uncomfortable for some sleepers during the first few nights, so don't assume a bed isn't right for just because it doesn't immediately offer the support you crave.

So, if you've recently bought a bed in this month's mattress sales that feels a little too hard, here's long it should take to soften. Plus, we've rounded up the best tips for breaking in your firm mattress and what to do if it still won't soften.

How long can it take for your new mattress to soften?

Most mattress brands say that once their mattresses have been installed or fully expanded, they'll be ready to sleep on. Most mattresses feel comfortable from the first night, while others will feel too firm for some sleep styles (side sleeping, in particular).

The time it takes for the mattress materials to contour to your body shape and sleep style is commonly referred to as the break-in period. This period usually takes up to 30 days or four weeks (the recommended amount of time for testing or trying out a new mattress), but some mattresses might not soften until around 90 days of use. If you've slept on the mattress for up to 90 nights and it still hasn't softened, then you may have to accept that the bed is just too firm for your sleep style.

Tips to help soften your new mattress quicker

1. Spend time on your bed outside of sleeping

If you want to soften your mattress, you need to spend as much time as possible on it, and not just for sleeping. Think back to your old mattress. Chances are that you read on it, got dressed on it, watched our favourite shows on it, and so on. As long as your careful not to damage it, you can give your new bed the same kind of treatment.

In short, the more you use your mattress, the quicker it will soften up. So, if you need to relax during the day, don't be afraid to lounge or nap on your new mattress.

2. Make use of the sleep trial

Most mattresses sold online nowadays will come with a mattress trial. Also known as sleep trials, these generous extras offer you a chance to try out your brand new mattress purchase for a set number of nights. Some trials last for 30 nights, a lot last for at least 100 nights, while others can last up to a whole year.

If you decide that the mattress isn't right for you before your trial comes to an end, you can return the mattress and receive a full refund (though be aware that some mattress brands charge a return fee) as long as its within the trial period and the mattress is undamaged and useable.

If you immediately think your mattress is too firm, check your sleep trial to see how long you have to try it out before it's ineligible to return. If you've still got weeks or months to go, make the use of your mattress trial and break it in as much as possible. Some brands even reccomend walking across the mattress surface to really break it in.

3. Rotate the mattress

If you want to make the most of your new mattress and make it softer, rotating it will help to spread out the comfort. You may even find that the least worn areas of the mattress are softer. Aim to rotate your mattress every three weeks (meaning you can rotate up to four times on a 100-night sleep trial) to ensure your mattress softens evenly.

To rotate, lift the mattress and turn it 180 degrees while it's still lying flat, rather than having to turn it over completely.

4. Alter your sleep position

During testing for our DreamCloud Mattress review, the reviewers who slept on their back or stomach were immediately impressed with the support and comfort of the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress, but our side-sleeping testers weren't comfortable at first and only started to love it after three weeks of testing.

What to take from that story: sometimes you may have to sleep in a different position to the one you usually sleep in for a few nights to feel comfortable when trying to soften it. Once it's broken in, you should start to feel comfortable when sleeping in your preferred position.

5. Increase the heat

If your bedroom is cold or you live in a cooler climate, this will likely make your mattress firmer than it should be (especially if you sleep on an all-foam bed). To soften your mattress, you may want to turn up the heat in your bedroom for a few nights (or weeks) if possible.

We understand that increasing your home's temperature isn't always possible, especially if you're someone who overheats at night. Alternatively, you can place a hot water bottle in your bed during the day to warm the mattress up without overheating your bedroom.

What to do if your mattress is still too firm

If your mattress still feels too firm after 90 nights, that doesn't mean you're stuck with a hard, uncomfortable mattress. Here are some of the things you can do to soften a hard mattress that's already been broken in.

Return your new mattress

This is why sleep trials are important — if your mattress doesn’t feel soft enough after the initial break-in period and you are still within your sleep trial, you can return your mattress or change it for a new one, depending on the terms of your sleep trial.

Some mattresses have customizable firmness option, so if you bought a firm or medium-firm mattress you can exchange it for a plush version. Make sure that the mattress is undamaged and free of any allergens or infestations, such as mold, mildew, or bed bugs. Also, be aware that some mattress brands charge a return fee.

Invest in a mattress topper

If your sleep trial has already ended or your bed didn't come with a trial to begin with, you can always invest in a mattress topper. Most of this year's best mattress toppers are designed to add extra softness and pressure relief to a too-firm mattress.

Look for mattress topper that are between 2" to $" thick, and look for bed toppers that use materials that are designed to offer body-contouring comfort, such as the best memory foam mattress toppers.

Check your mattress or bed foundation

If all else fails, you may ant to check whether your mattress is upside down. Most modern mattress are designed in layers, with the firmer, supportive side designed to be on the bottom and the softer, comfort layers designed to go on top for a plush sleep surface.

To find out whether it's upside down, look for any logos, labels, or pillow tops. If the logo is upside down, the pillow top is at the bottom, or the label is on top, it's likely that the mattress is upside down. Another thing to check is the bed foundation. For example, foundation with sprung slats will provide your mattress with more cushioned support.